Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2021

Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market by Simulator Type (Flight Training Devices (FTD), Full Flight Simulators (FFS), Flight Simulation Training Devices (FSTD)), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), and by Region – Forecast to 2021

Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market – Overview

The global civil aerospace simulation and training market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of civil aerospace simulation and training will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2023, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2016 -2023).

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1384

The high demand for civil aerospace simulation and trainings is due to the growth in the flight training institutes. A civil aerospace simulation and training helps to artificially re-create aircraft flight and the flying environment, thus providing the real flying experience. In civil aviation flight training, such flight simulator systems are mainly used for pilot training. Compared with airborne training, flight simulation based training reduces the cost of flight crew training as well as the impact on environment. However, the high cost of producing and acquiring FFS and FTD systems acts as a barrier for the growth of civil aerospace simulation and training market.

The civil aerospace simulation and training market is completely dependent on the flight training institute. Thus, the increasing or decreasing demand of the flight training institute directly has an impact on the market. The availability of finance has eased the demand for flight institutes, due to which there has been a rise in the civil aerospace simulation and training market. Another factor responsible for the increase in aerospace simulation and training market is the macroeconomic development and the rise in the global middle class consumers. This is the primary factor that drives the growth of civil aerospace simulation and training market has gained prevalence in the recent times, with growth in demand for type-rated pilots. Thus, the growth of the civil aerospace simulation and training market is expected to go hand in hand with the growth of flight institute.

Despite the growth in the overall market, the global civil aviation flight training and simulation market faces several challenges as well. One of the prominent challenges is the high cost of producing and acquiring FFS and FTD systems. The majority of an into flight training providers would not be able to acquire and operate the type of simulators required for a major portion of multi-crew pilot licence (MPL) training due to their cost. Also, shortage of flight instructors with the necessary ratings and competencies, and slow pace regulatory and licencing system for new training requirements are also the prominent challenges.

Despite the challenges, the global civil aviation flight training and simulation market shows immense growth potential, and it is expected to grow steadily in the future. However, flight simulator operating cost is one tenth of this figure and this would provide a huge economic benefit. Airline flight crew must undergo two days training and checking in a flight simulator every six months. There are various factors such as fleet modernisation plans of carriers, shift from traditional to simulation based trainings, long term cost benefits and flight simulation contributes to improve aviation safety that will boost the market in long term.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March, 2018 – CAE’s Defence & Security business unit was awarded a subcontract from Leonardo Helicopters to provide the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) with a comprehensive NH90 helicopter training solution.

November, 2017 – FlightSafety signed a long-term agreement with Envoy Air as a Pilot Cadet Program Partner. It has direct access to a program that starts with FlightSafety Academy’s high quality training.

Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market – Segmentation

The Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Simulator Type : Comprises Flight Training Devices, Full Flight Simulators, Flight Simulation Training Devices

Segmentation by Aircraft Type : Comprises Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market: Regional Analysis

European market is dominating the market of civil aerospace simulation and training market due to fall in spending by existing customers and introduction of modernised simulators. The market in the European region is largely driven by strong aerospace industry base in the U.K., which helps in global growth.

Asia Pacific is referred to as the second-largest civil aerospace simulation and trainings market due to factors such as largest air travel market have fuelled the demand for aircraft and simulation training market.

Get More Information on Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2016-2021 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/global-civil-aerospace-simulation-training-market

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.