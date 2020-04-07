Cloud Office Services Market 2019 by Current & Upcoming Trends

Global Cloud Office Services Market Research Report: by Component (Cloud Office Services Suite, Cloud Office Services Migration Tools, Cloud Office Services Collaboration Services, Cloud Office Services Professional Services), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Automotive and Transportation, Energy, Government and Public Sector, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2024

Overview

According to Market Research Future, the global cloud office services market has been segmented based on component, organization size, vertical, and region/country.

The major factors boosting market growth are increasing number of connected devices and rapidly growing internet penetration. The cloud office software is easy to deploy; it helps enterprises by reducing its IT expenditure. Furthermore, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of BYOD policy in enterprises in the developed economies across the globe. A large number of enterprises across verticals are employee-centric, offering flexible work hours and work from home facilitiy for their employees. Cloud office assists these enterprises by connecting the employees and providing storage, file sharing and communication solutions. However, concerns regarding data security are expected to restrain the market growth.

Segments

By component, the global cloud office services market has been divided into cloud office suite, cloud office migration tools, cloud office collaboration services, and cloud office professional services. The cloud office suite segment is expected to have the largest market share while the cloud office migration tools segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SME). The large enterprises segment is expected to have a larger market size during the review period. Large organizations deploy cloud office extensively to provide BYOD services to the employees as these enterprises have adopted digitization to a greater extent. The SMEs segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the review period.

Based on vertical, the market has been segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunications, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive and transportation, energy, government and public sector, and others. The IT and telecommunications segment is expected to have a larger size and exhibit higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of cloud technology and technological advancements across the globe that offer security and privacy over the cloud.

By region, the global cloud office services market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the global Cloud Office Services Market are Google Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Ascensio System SIA (Latvia), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India), Adobe (US), HyperOffice (US), Rackspace US, Inc. (US), SkySync (US), Quest Software Inc. (US), MediaAgility Inc. (US), INSIGHT (US), Evernote Corporation (US), AvePoint, Inc. (US), Xillio (US), and TERVELA CLOUD FASTPATH (US).

Regional Analysis

The global cloud office services market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America was the largest market in 2019 due to the presence of maximum number of established players of the market in the US. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

