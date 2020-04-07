Cocoa Powder market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Cocoa Powder Market – By Process (Natural Cocoa Powder, Dutch Process Cocoa Powder), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channel) By Application (Chocolate & Confectionery, Beverages, Bakery, Functional Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceuticals) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Produced Water Treatment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The Global Cocoa Powder Market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 3.0% during the projected period. The worldwide production of cocoa powder is expected to surpass 1,300,000 tonnes by the end of forecasted period. The market of cocoa powder (IoT) is majorly driven on the back of strong use of cocoa powder as the key ingredients in chocolate, chocolate confections and syrup. Further, increasing preference for better flavor, color and texture is also driving demand for cocoa powder as a coloring agent in numerous food products.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of cocoa powder market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Process
– Natural Cocoa Powder
– Dutch Process Cocoa Powder
By Distribution Channel
– Specialty Stores
– Convenience Stores
– Online Stores
– Other Distribution Channel
By Application
– Chocolate & Confectionery
– Beverages
– Bakery
– Functional Food
– Cosmetic
– Pharmaceuticals
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Ghirardelli
– Nestle
– Mars, Inc.
– Cocoa Processing Company
– Olam International
– Cargill, Inc.
– Barry Callebaut
– Swiss Chalet Fine Foods
– Jindal Cocoa
– Carlyle Cocoa
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Cocoa Powder Market
3. Global Cocoa Powder Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Cocoa Powder Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Cocoa Powder Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Cocoa Powder Market Segmentation Analysis, By Process
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Process
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Process
9.4. Natural Cocoa Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Dutch Process Cocoa Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Cocoa Powder Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
10.4. Specialty Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Convenience Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Other Distribution Channel Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Cocoa Powder Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.4. Chocolate & Confectionery
11.5. Beverages Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Bakery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Functional Food Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8. Cosmetic Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9. Pharmaceuticals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Process
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Process
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Process
12.2.1.4. Natural Cocoa Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Dutch Global Cocoa Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By Distribution Channel
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
12.2.2.4. Specialty Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. Convenience Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.6. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.7. Other Distribution Channel Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By Application
12.2.3.1. Introduction
12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.2.3.4. Chocolate & Confectionery
12.2.3.5. Beverages Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.6. Bakery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.7. Functional Food Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.8. Cosmetic Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.9. Pharmaceuticals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4. By Country
12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Process
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Process
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Process
12.3.1.4. Natural Cocoa Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5. Dutch Process Cocoa Powder Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2. By Distribution Channel
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
12.3.2.4. Specialty Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.5. Convenience Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.6. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.7. Other Distribution Channel Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3. By Application
12.3.3.1. Introduction
12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.3.3.4. Chocolate & Confectionery
12.3.3.5. Beverages Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.6. Bakery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.7. Functional Food Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.8. Cosmetic Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.9. Pharmaceuticals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4. By Country
12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue….
