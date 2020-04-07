Concrete Sealers Market By Function Type (Topical and Penetrating), By Materials (Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicates, Silane, Siloxane and Others), By End-Users (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Others) and By Geography – Global Driver, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2023.

Summary:

Concrete sealers are the materials used to protect the overall surface of the concrete. The material helps provide better efficiency, visual enhancement, and surface protection. It is applied on top of the surface. It can be applied to dry or damp surfaces to match the substrate porosity to effectively penetrate the surface and react.

Request for a sample of report @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/request-sample/report/concrete-sealers-market

Research Methodology

The concrete sealers market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology, wherein our industry experts and panel of primary participants helped in compiling the realistic parametric estimations. The participation share of the different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

Concrete sealers provide visual enhancement as well as topical protection from stains and chemicals. Additionally, these sealers bond active ingredients within the substrate that blocks surface moisture and provide longer life to concrete surfaces. There are two main categories today, topical sealers and penetrating sealers.

Concrete sealers, based on their chemistries include acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane (PU), silicates, and siloxanes among others. These sealers form a protective sheet on the surface and enhances the visual appeal of the overall surface. Due to their decorative and visual enhancement and potential stain and chemical resistance, they are a preferred choice for many applications.

Access Full Report With [email protected] https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/discount/report/concrete-sealers-market

The increase of stringent regulations toward building protection coupled with aesthetic appeal in certain instances under diverse service conditions, has helped the concrete sealers market to expand in the last few years. The developing countries such as India and China are major markets for construction, promising growth potential for the concrete sealers market and have the maximum demand. Asia Pacific is leading the global concrete sealer market owing to the advantage of having bigger market share for the advanced building & construction technology. European countries are also developing high demand following Asia Pacific owing to the higher consumer acceptance and large construction units. North America is the third largest market for concrete sealers because of heavy industrialization and consumer acceptance. Large infrastructure and high consumer spending in North America and Europe are factors responsible for increasing the market of concrete sealers in these regions.

Within the various end-user areas, the residential sector is a highly prominent one, dominating the market across regions. This is because of its high adoption rate and ease of application. The commercial sector is also expected to catch up during the forecast period due to its decorative properties and increasing government interventions.

The study of the global concrete sealer market provides market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting the market both short term and long term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the key insights of the industry in detail. These insights will help the business decision-makers to devise better plans and take informed decisions for future profitability and growth of their businesses. In addition, the study helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take intelligent decisions.

According to Infoholic Research, the global concrete sealer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period and reach $66.82 billion by 2023. The acrylic based concrete sealer is expected to maintain global dominance, which is currently driven by China. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the highest toward the global concrete sealer market during the forecast period. Some of the key players in the concrete sealer market are Evonik Industries, Sika AG, Arkema, and Axalta Coating systems.

Report Scope:

Function Type

o Topical

o Penetrating

Materials

o Acrylic

o Epoxy

o Silicates

o Silane

o Siloxane

o Others

Have a Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/concrete-sealers-market

End-Users

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

oOthers

Regions

o Asia Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o Rest of the World