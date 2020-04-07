Conversational Marketing Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025
Global Conversational Marketing Software Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Conversational Marketing Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Conversational marketing software, also known as messenger marketing software, engages potential customers with personalized, one-on-one conversations route to specific product recommendations or offers. Conversational marketing platforms help provide a higher standard of customer service at scale and simplify the overall buying process for potential customers around the world at any time of day. Successful use of these platforms can also generate valuable, qualified leads, provide high-level insights into customer demographics and preferences, and accelerate the sales cycle.
USA is the largest countries of Conversational Marketing Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 41.1% the global market in 2018, while Europe and Japan were about 31.34%, 7.16%.
USA and Europe are now the key developers of Conversational Marketing Software. There are a few vendors developing Conversational Marketing Software in India, but the Indian market is still much smaller than the USA at present.
In 2018, the global Conversational Marketing Software market size was 210 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 38.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Conversational Marketing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Conversational Marketing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Drift
Snaps
Verloop
iAdvize
LiveWorld
Automat
Intercom
HubSpot
Conversica
Saleswhale
Whisbi
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3820581-global-conversational-marketing-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Conversational Marketing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Conversational Marketing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3820581-global-conversational-marketing-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Conversational Marketing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Conversational Marketing Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Conversational Marketing Software Market Size
2.2 Conversational Marketing Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Conversational Marketing Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Conversational Marketing Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Conversational Marketing Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Conversational Marketing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Conversational Marketing Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Conversational Marketing Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Conversational Marketing Software Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Conversational Marketing Software Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Conversational Marketing Software Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Conversational Marketing Software Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Conversational Marketing Software Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Conversational Marketing Software Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Conversational Marketing Software Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Drift
12.1.1 Drift Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction
12.1.4 Drift Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Drift Recent Development
12.2 Snaps
12.2.1 Snaps Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction
12.2.4 Snaps Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Snaps Recent Development
12.3 Verloop
12.3.1 Verloop Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction
12.3.4 Verloop Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Verloop Recent Development
12.4 iAdvize
12.4.1 iAdvize Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction
12.4.4 iAdvize Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 iAdvize Recent Development
12.5 LiveWorld
12.5.1 LiveWorld Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction
12.5.4 LiveWorld Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 LiveWorld Recent Development
12.6 Automat
12.6.1 Automat Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction
12.6.4 Automat Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Automat Recent Development
12.7 Intercom
12.7.1 Intercom Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction
12.7.4 Intercom Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Intercom Recent Development
12.8 HubSpot
12.8.1 HubSpot Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction
12.8.4 HubSpot Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 HubSpot Recent Development
12.9 Conversica
12.9.1 Conversica Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction
12.9.4 Conversica Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Conversica Recent Development
12.10 Saleswhale
12.10.1 Saleswhale Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction
12.10.4 Saleswhale Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Saleswhale Recent Development
12.11 Whisbi
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym