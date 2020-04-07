Designer and Luxury Footwear Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023

A fresh report titled “Designer and Luxury Footwear Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Designer and Luxury Footwear Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global designer and luxury footwear market accounted for USD 17,821.6 Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 22,003.1 Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Increasing popularity of private labels is anticipated to escalate the growth of designer and luxury footwear market in the years ahead. Europe represents the largest market worldwide. Asia Pacific is believed to emerge as the fastest growing market over the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of designer and luxury footwear market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Footwear Type

– Formal Shoes

– Casual Shoes

– Sandals

– Slippers

– Others

By Demography

– Men

– Women

– Kids

By Distribution Channel

– Online Store

– Offline Store

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

– Kering SA

– Burberry Group PLC

– Jimmy Choo Ltd

– Prada Holding B.V.

– Christian Louboutin S.A.

– Christian Dior SE

– Stuart Weitzman

– Coach IP Holdings LLC.

– Chanel S.A

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Designer and Luxury Footwear Market

3. Global Designer and Luxury Footwear Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Designer and Luxury Footwear Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Designer and Luxury Footwear Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Designer and Luxury Footwear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Footwear Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Footwear Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Footwear Type

9.4. Formal Shoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Casual Shoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Sandals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.7. Slippers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Designer and Luxury Footwear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

10.4. Men Designer and Luxury Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Women Designer and Luxury Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Kids Designer and Luxury Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Designer and Luxury Footwear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…

