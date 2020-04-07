Electromagnetic Therapy Device Market to Grow Exponentially with Latest Innovations and Emerging Technologies by 2025

Electromagnetic Therapy Device Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Electromagnetic Therapy Device industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Electromagnetic Therapy Device market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Electromagnetic therapy is a pseudoscientific form of alternative medicine which claims to treat disease by applying electromagnetic radiation to the body.

The global average price of Electromagnetic Therapy Device is in the decreasing trend, from 467 USD/Unit in 2012 to 461 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Electromagnetic Therapy Device includes High Frequency and Low Frequency. The proportion of Low Frequency in 2016 is about 65%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Electromagnetic Therapy Device is widely used in Bone Growth, Pain Relief and other field. The most proportion of Electromagnetic Therapy Device is Bone Growth, and the proportion in 2016 is 51%. The trend of Hospitals is stable.

North America is the largest supplier of Electromagnetic Therapy Device, with a production market share nearly 52% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Electromagnetic Therapy Device, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.

Market competition is not intense. Orthofix Holdings, BEMER, Dolphin MPS, Curatronic

Swiss Bionic Solutions, ORIN etc. are the leaders of the industry.

The global Electromagnetic Therapy Device market is valued at 310 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Electromagnetic Therapy Device market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Orthofix Holdings

BEMER

Dolphin MPS

Curatronic

Swiss Bionic Solutions

ORIN

OMI

HealthyLine

Medithera GmbH

Earth Pulse

Itech Medical Division

NiuDeSai

Banglijian

Green Sea



Market size by Product

High Frequency

Low Frequency



Market size by End User

Bone Growth

Pain Relief

Others



Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

…



The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Electromagnetic Therapy Device market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electromagnetic Therapy Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Electromagnetic Therapy Device companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Electromagnetic Therapy Device submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

