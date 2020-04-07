Electroshock Weapons Market – Growth Drivers, Revenue, Trends, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2023

Market Scenario:

Rising demand for crowd control weapons is one of the key drivers of global electroshock weapons market. Factors such as civil unrest, due to economic and political crises, across the globe has compelled the military and law enforcement agencies to adopt such weapons without causing severe injury. Moreover, adoption of technologically enhanced weapons and increasing military expenditure by countries across the globe are also the major factors driving the global electroshock weapons market. Also, the deployment of military in non-combat zones to look after law and order and maintain peace, has also boosted the market growth. However, stringent government regulations and environmental concerns are expected to hinder the market growth.

The law enforcement agencies play a vital role in maintaining peace and protecting the civilians. So, the rising demand for less lethal weapons has resulted in the growth of the law enforcement segment. It is expected to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, with huge investments being made by key players for the development of compliance weapons in applications such as riot control, cross border control and others.

The major factors driving the global electroshock weapons market include the adoption of technologically enhanced weapons, and increasing military expenditure by countries, across the globe. Also, the deployment of military in non-combat zones to look after law and order and maintain peace, has also boosted the market growth. However, stringent government regulations, and environmental concerns, are expected to hinder the market growth.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global electroshock weapons market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global electroshock weapons market by its product type, by end-user and region.

Key Players:

The key players of the global electroshock weapons market are Axon, OBERON-ALPHA, MARCH GROUP LTD., Safariland, LLC, and TBOTECH Safety & Security, LLC. In 2016, the top 5 players accounted for XX% share in global electroshock weapons market.

The global electroshock weapons market is expected to grow approximately at 6.2% CAGR during the period 2017 to 2023.

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Direct Contact Weapons

Directed Energy Weapons

By End-User

Military

Law Enforcement

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of World

