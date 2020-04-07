First Aid Kit Packaging Market Unit Sales to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future

According to this study, the Global First Aid Kit Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2026. Growing adoption of first aid kit packaging in the automotive industry and rising awareness about health and the need for immediate treatment in case of uncertainties at the workplace are the factors boosting the growth of the market.

First aid kit packaging is used as a unitizing container for first aid accessories or supplies which are necessary during medical emergencies that occur at workplaces while traveling, or during sporting. First aid kit packaging is designed on the basis of portability and mounting requirements. First aid kit is a collection of supplies and equipment that is used to give medical treatment.

Based on the Material type, the Boxes segment is due to are still popular among manufacturers for first aid kit packaging as compared to bags or pouches. The United States-based health care solutions provider, 19Labs, developed a smart first aid kit packaging box. By geography, North America is predicted to contribute notably towards the first aid kit packaging, and subject to stringent worker safety regulations by various regulatory bodies such as OSHA and the growth in demand for medical kits from individual consumers for household applications and travel in the region.

Based on regions, the global first aid kit packaging market can be divided into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to contribute notably towards the first aid kit packaging market share in the coming years, subject to

introduction of stringent worker safety regulations by various regulatory bodies such as OSHA and the rise in demand for medical kits from individual consumers for household applications and travel in the region.

Furthermore, Chinese and Indian governments have set regulations for safety, health, and environment at the workplace, which are anticipated to boost the demand for workplace first aid kit packaging in the APAC. This, in turn, will steer the growth of first aid kit packaging market in the Asia Pacific Zone.

The key players of first aid kit packaging market are Crownhill Packaging, A2B Plastics Ltd., First Aid Supplies Pte Ltd., The Durham Manufacturing Company, Reliance Medical Ltd., Gaggione, Fieldtex Products Inc. Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., SYSPAL Ltd, Acme United Corporation (First Aid Only Inc.), Honeywell Industrial Safety USA Inc., Masune First Aid, Inc., Crest Medical Ltd. Cintas Corporation, Lifeline First Aid LLC, and Medline Industries Inc.

Products Covered:

Mounted

Portable

Material Types Covered:

Fabric

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Packagings Covered:

Backpack

Bags

Boxes

Cabinet

End Users Covered:

Automotive

Commercial (Offices)

Industrial

Military

Sports

Residential Purposes

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)