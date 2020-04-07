Global Almond Oil Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Almond Oil Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Almond Oil Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Global almond oil market was valued at $1,118 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,680 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2017 to 2023. Almond oil is considered as one of the best oils for hair and skin care remedies. It consists of vitamins, such as Vitamin E, minerals, protein, and essential fatty acids (EFAs). It is particularly high in the monounsaturated fatty acid called oleic acid. Moreover, the nutrients and beneficial properties of almond oil make it a powerful cosmetic ingredient. In addition, almond oil is also rich in vitamin E, which makes it favorable for addition to skincare products. Other benefits offered by almond oils include skin rejuvenation such as increased levels of collagen production deriving from the fact that it can penetrate the skin more deeply. Furthermore, other medicinal properties of almond oils include relief to damaged skin occurring by sun exposure, treatment of dry skin. Sweet almond oil is also safe for digesting internally and thus considered as popular medical oil in the Unani system of Medicine.

The global almond oil market is witnessing rapid growth in the recent years owing to increase in demand in personal care and medical industry. The suitability of almond oils for all skin types to soften, soothe, and re-condition the skin increases its utilization in aromatherapy. Moreover, the growth in demand for aromatherapy coupled with increase in the number of spa customers further drives the sales of various essential oils including almond-based oils. Moreover, the advent of supermarkets as distribution channels to supply almond oil to consumers coupled with the rise in global population has amplified the demand for these supermarkets, which in turn positively impacts the market growth. The growth in consumer demand for innovative food products, in regions such as Europe and North America also creates new opportunities for almond oil products.

The report segments the market based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated as sweet almond oil and bitter almond oil. Based on application, the market is classified as food preparation, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided as hypermarkets & supermarkets, food specialty stores, pharmacy, cosmetic discounters, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players operating in this market are:

– AOS Products Private Limited

– Ashwin Fine Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

– Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.

– Caloy Quality Natural Oils

– Eden Botanicals

– Jiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– Jiangxi Xuesong Natural Medicinal Oil Co., Ltd.

– Liberty Vegetable Oil Company

– Mountain Ocean

– NOW Foods

– Proteco Oils

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Sweet Almond Oil

– Bitter Almond Oil

By Application

– Food Preparation

– Cooking Oil

– Confectionery

– Others (Salad Dressings and Vegetable Dips)

– Cosmetic

– Skin Care

– Hair Care

– Pharmaceutical

– Others (Biofuel and Lubricant)

By Distribution Channel

– Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

– Food Specialty Stores

– Pharmacy

– Cosmetic Discounters

– Others (Convenience Stores and Online Stores)

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Chile

– UAE

– Turkey

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

– Natural Sourcing LLC

– Aromantic Ltd.

– Camden-Grey Essential Oils, Inc.

– Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

– Akoma International Ltd.

– Advanced Biotech

Check For Discount

