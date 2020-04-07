Global Automobile Leasing Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook
In 2018, the global Automobile Leasing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automobile Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automobile Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Enterprise
Hertz
Avis Budget Group
Europcar
Sixt
ALD Automotive
Localiza
Movida
CAR Inc.
Unidas
Goldcar
Fox Rent A Car
Advantage Rent A Car
LeasePlan
ACE Rent A Car
eHi Car Services
U-Save
Yestock Auto
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Short-term Rental
Long-term Rental
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Enterprise
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automobile Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automobile Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
