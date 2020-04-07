Global Bicycle Market is estimated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% by 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Bicycle Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Bicycle Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
Global bicycle market accounted for USD 56,498.4 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 82,165.8 million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% between 2017 and 2023.
Growth Drivers & Barriers
Increasing adoption of green transportation coupled with rising health concerns among population is anticipated to impel the growth of the bicycle market during the forecast period. Apart from this, rising application of bicycle in trekking and recreational activities is expected to supplement the growth of the market.
Rise in the number of cycling events across the globe is believed to aid the growth of the global bicycle market. Addition to that, government of various nations are encouraging the adoption of bicycle to reduce carbon footprint. This is envisioned to strengthen the growth of the market in the years ahead.
Rising traffic congestion issues and rising fuel prices are few of the major factors which are believed to propel the market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, health related benefits of riding bicycles such as low obesity and others is also believed to create significant demand for bikes during the forecast period. Moreover, manufactures are continuously launching new bicycles with various advanced features which is gaining traction among consumers.
Regional Outlook:
In the terms of geography, the bicycle market is analyzed into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is slated to account for highest percentage of market share in overall bicycle market during the forecast period. Europe bicycle market accounted for second position in overall bicycle market in 2017.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of bicycle market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Product Type
– Sports
– Road
– Mountain
– Hybrid
By Demography
– Male
– Female
By Technology
– Electric
– Conventional
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Accell Group
– Atlas Cycles Ltd.
– Dorel Industries
– Giant Bicycles
– Merida
– Specialized Bicycle Components
– Olympus Corp
– Scott Sports
– Cervelo Bicycles
– Trek Bicycle
– Others Major and Niche Key Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Bicycle Market
3. Global Bicycle Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Bicycle Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Global Bicycle Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
8. Global Bicycle Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
8.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
8.4. Sports Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
8.5. Road Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
8.6. Mountain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
8.7. Hybrid Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9. Global Bicycle Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
9.4. Male Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.5. Female Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10. Global Bicycle Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
10.4. Electric Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5. Conventional Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11. Geographical Analysis
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.2.1. By Product Type
11.2.1.1. Introduction
11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
11.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
11.2.1.4. Sports Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.2.1.5. Road Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.2.1.6. Mountain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.2.1.7. Hybrid Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.2.2. By Demography
11.2.2.1. Introduction
11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
11.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
11.2.2.4. Male Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.2.2.5. Female Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.2.3. By Technology
11.2.3.1. Introduction
11.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
11.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
11.2.3.4. Electric Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.2.3.5. Conventional Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.2.4. By Country
11.2.4.1. Introduction
11.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.2.4.4. U.S. Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.2.4.5. Canada Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3. Europe Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.1. By Product Type
11.3.1.1. Introduction
11.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
11.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
11.3.1.4. Sports Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.1.5. Road Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.1.6. Mountain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.1.7. Hybrid Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.2. By Demography
11.3.2.1. Introduction
11.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
11.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
11.3.2.4. Male Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.2.5. Female Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.3. By Technology
11.3.3.1. Introduction
11.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
11.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
11.3.3.4. Electric Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.3.5. Conventional Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.4. By Country
11.3.4.1. Introduction
11.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.3.4.4. Germany Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.4.5. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.4.6. France Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.4.7. Italy Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.4.8. Spain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.4.9. Russia Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.3.4.10. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.1. By Product Type
11.4.1.1. Introduction
11.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
11.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
11.4.1.4. Sports Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.1.5. Road Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.1.6. Mountain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.1.7. Hybrid Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.2. By Demography
11.4.2.1. Introduction
11.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
11.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
11.4.2.4. Male Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.2.5. Female Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.3. By Technology
11.4.3.1. Introduction
11.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
11.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
11.4.3.4. Electric Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.3.5. Conventional Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.4. By Country
11.4.4.1. Introduction
11.4.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.4.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.4.4.4. China Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.4.5. India Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.4.6. Japan Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.4.7. South Korea Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.4.8. Indonesia Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.4.9. Taiwan Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.4.10. Australia Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.4.11. New Zealand Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.4.4.12. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5. Latin America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5.1. By Product Type
11.5.1.1. Introduction
11.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
11.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
11.5.1.4. Sports Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5.1.5. Road Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5.1.6. Mountain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5.1.7. Hybrid Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5.2. By Demography
11.5.2.1. Introduction
11.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
11.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
11.5.2.4. Male Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5.2.5. Female Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5.3. By Technology
11.5.3.1. Introduction
11.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
11.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
11.5.3.4. Electric Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5.3.5. Conventional Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5.4. By Country
11.5.4.1. Introduction
11.5.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.5.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.5.4.4. Brazil Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5.4.5. Mexico Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5.4.6. Rest of Latin America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6. Middle East & Africa Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6.1. By Product Type
11.6.1.1. Introduction
11.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
11.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
11.6.1.4. Sports Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6.1.5. Road Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6.1.6. Mountain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6.1.7. Hybrid Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6.2. By Demography
11.6.2.1. Introduction
11.6.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
11.6.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
11.6.2.4. Male Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6.2.5. Female Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6.3. By Technology
11.6.3.1. Introduction
11.6.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
11.6.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
11.6.3.4. Electric Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6.3.5. Conventional Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6.4. By Geography
11.6.4.1. Introduction
11.6.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
11.6.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Geography
11.6.4.4. GCC Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6.4.5. North Africa Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6.4.6. South Africa Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6.4.7. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Market Share of Key Players
12.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Bicycle Market
12.3. Company Profiles
