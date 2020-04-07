Global Bicycle Market is estimated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Bicycle Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Bicycle Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Global bicycle market accounted for USD 56,498.4 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 82,165.8 million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% between 2017 and 2023.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3265

Growth Drivers & Barriers

Increasing adoption of green transportation coupled with rising health concerns among population is anticipated to impel the growth of the bicycle market during the forecast period. Apart from this, rising application of bicycle in trekking and recreational activities is expected to supplement the growth of the market.

Rise in the number of cycling events across the globe is believed to aid the growth of the global bicycle market. Addition to that, government of various nations are encouraging the adoption of bicycle to reduce carbon footprint. This is envisioned to strengthen the growth of the market in the years ahead.

Rising traffic congestion issues and rising fuel prices are few of the major factors which are believed to propel the market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, health related benefits of riding bicycles such as low obesity and others is also believed to create significant demand for bikes during the forecast period. Moreover, manufactures are continuously launching new bicycles with various advanced features which is gaining traction among consumers.

Regional Outlook:

In the terms of geography, the bicycle market is analyzed into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is slated to account for highest percentage of market share in overall bicycle market during the forecast period. Europe bicycle market accounted for second position in overall bicycle market in 2017.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of bicycle market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Sports

– Road

– Mountain

– Hybrid

By Demography

– Male

– Female

By Technology

– Electric

– Conventional

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Accell Group

– Atlas Cycles Ltd.

– Dorel Industries

– Giant Bicycles

– Merida

– Specialized Bicycle Components

– Olympus Corp

– Scott Sports

– Cervelo Bicycles

– Trek Bicycle

– Others Major and Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/bicycle-market

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Bicycle Market

3. Global Bicycle Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Bicycle Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Global Bicycle Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8. Global Bicycle Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

8.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

8.4. Sports Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5. Road Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.6. Mountain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.7. Hybrid Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Bicycle Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

9.4. Male Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Female Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Bicycle Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

10.4. Electric Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Conventional Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1. By Product Type

11.2.1.1. Introduction

11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

11.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

11.2.1.4. Sports Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1.5. Road Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1.6. Mountain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1.7. Hybrid Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.2. By Demography

11.2.2.1. Introduction

11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

11.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

11.2.2.4. Male Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.2.5. Female Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.3. By Technology

11.2.3.1. Introduction

11.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

11.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

11.2.3.4. Electric Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.3.5. Conventional Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.4. By Country

11.2.4.1. Introduction

11.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.2.4.4. U.S. Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.4.5. Canada Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3. Europe Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.1. By Product Type

11.3.1.1. Introduction

11.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

11.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

11.3.1.4. Sports Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.1.5. Road Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.1.6. Mountain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.1.7. Hybrid Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.2. By Demography

11.3.2.1. Introduction

11.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

11.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

11.3.2.4. Male Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.2.5. Female Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3. By Technology

11.3.3.1. Introduction

11.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

11.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

11.3.3.4. Electric Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.5. Conventional Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.4. By Country

11.3.4.1. Introduction

11.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.4.4. Germany Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.4.5. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.4.6. France Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.4.7. Italy Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.4.8. Spain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.4.9. Russia Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.4.10. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.1. By Product Type

11.4.1.1. Introduction

11.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

11.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

11.4.1.4. Sports Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.1.5. Road Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.1.6. Mountain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.1.7. Hybrid Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.2. By Demography

11.4.2.1. Introduction

11.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

11.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

11.4.2.4. Male Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.2.5. Female Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3. By Technology

11.4.3.1. Introduction

11.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

11.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

11.4.3.4. Electric Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.5. Conventional Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.4. By Country

11.4.4.1. Introduction

11.4.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.4.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.4.4.4. China Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.4.5. India Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.4.6. Japan Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.4.7. South Korea Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.4.8. Indonesia Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.4.9. Taiwan Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.4.10. Australia Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.4.11. New Zealand Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.4.12. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Latin America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.1. By Product Type

11.5.1.1. Introduction

11.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

11.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

11.5.1.4. Sports Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.1.5. Road Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.1.6. Mountain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.1.7. Hybrid Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.2. By Demography

11.5.2.1. Introduction

11.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

11.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

11.5.2.4. Male Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.2.5. Female Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.3. By Technology

11.5.3.1. Introduction

11.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

11.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

11.5.3.4. Electric Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.3.5. Conventional Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.4. By Country

11.5.4.1. Introduction

11.5.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.5.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.5.4.4. Brazil Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.4.5. Mexico Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.4.6. Rest of Latin America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Middle East & Africa Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.1. By Product Type

11.6.1.1. Introduction

11.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

11.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

11.6.1.4. Sports Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.1.5. Road Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.1.6. Mountain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.1.7. Hybrid Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.2. By Demography

11.6.2.1. Introduction

11.6.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

11.6.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

11.6.2.4. Male Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.2.5. Female Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.3. By Technology

11.6.3.1. Introduction

11.6.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

11.6.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

11.6.3.4. Electric Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.3.5. Conventional Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.4. By Geography

11.6.4.1. Introduction

11.6.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

11.6.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Geography

11.6.4.4. GCC Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.4.5. North Africa Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.4.6. South Africa Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.4.7. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Market Share of Key Players

12.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Bicycle Market

12.3. Company Profiles

12.3.1. BTG International Ltd.

12.3.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

12.3.3. Cook Medical LLC

12.3.4. Penumbra, Inc.

12.3.5. Medtronic

12.3.6. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

12.3.7. Abbott Laboratories

12.3.8. Pfizer Inc.

12.3.9. Stryker Corporation

12.3.10. Terumo Corporation

12.3.11. Other Major & Niche Key Players

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3265

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In

More [email protected] https://marketresearchtab.com/

More [email protected] https://marketnewsbizz.com/

More [email protected] https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com/