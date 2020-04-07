Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market (2018-2025) sizes and predictions for growth
A carbon fiber is composed of carbon atoms with about 5 to 10 micrometers in diameter. There are various advantages of using carbon fiber in automotive, which include high stiffness, high tensile strength, reduced weight, and tolerance at high temperature. These properties of carbon fiber have resulted in its increased use in the automotive industry.
The composition with other materials increases the capability of the materials. Carbon fibers are about five times stronger than steel and other materials. This property encourages the automotive manufacturers to use carbon fiber in increasing the performance of the vehicle. The carbon fiber has various applications such as the exteriors, power train system, under body system, chassis system, and the interior. The increase in use of carbon fiber in automotive industry, is expected to drive the market in near future.
This report studies the global market size of Carbon Fiber in Automotive, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Carbon Fiber in Automotive production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Toray
Hexcel
Cytec Solvey Group
SGL
DOWAKSA
Hyosung Corporation
Formosa Plastic
Zoltek
Axon
Plasan Carbon Composites
GURIT
Rivers Carbon Technologies
Sigmatex
Market Segment by Product Type
Sheet Molding Compound
Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)
Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)
Prepreg
Others
Market Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
