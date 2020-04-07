Global Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2017 to 2025 | Growth Factors And Industry Players

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global (United States, European Union and China) Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Research Report 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard. Consumer drones are enjoyable to fly by yourself or with friends, and within reasonable payload limits, they can also carry cameras, which then would be able to capture beautiful scenery that normally only airplanes or helicopter views can reach.

UAVs are a component of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS); which include a UAV, a ground-based controller, and a system of communications between the two. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers.

In 2019, the market size of Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is 1770 million US$ and it will reach 6650 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

This report studies the global market size of Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Consumer Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

3D Robotics

Autel Robotics

Delair Tech

DJI

Eachine

Ehang

Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology

Hobbico

Horizon Hobby

JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY

Meijiaxin Innovative Technology

Mota Group

Market Segment by Product Type

Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Wing Drone

Hybird Drone

Market Segment by Application

Prosumer

Hobbyist/Toys

Photogrammetry

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

