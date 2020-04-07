Global Diabetic Footwear Market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 9.8% during the projected period by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Diabetic Footwear Market – By Product Type (Shoes, Sandals, Slippers, Others) By Demography (Men, Women) By Distribution Channel (Online store, Offline Stores) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Diabetic Footwear Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Diabetic Footwear market accounted for USD 5,246.7 Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 10,652.7 Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Increasing prevalence of diabetic patients across the globe is envisioned to strengthen the growth of diabetic footwear market during the forecast period. Apart from this, rising geriatric population is anticipated to foster the growth of the diabetic footwear market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of diabetic footwear market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Shoes

– Sandals

– Slippers

– Others

By Demography

– Men

– Women

By Distribution Channel

– Online Store

– Offline Stores

– – – Shoe Stores

– – – Specialty Stores

– – – Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– DARCO International

– Sigvaris Group

– Apexfoot

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– DJO Global

– Dr. Zen

– Ortho Europe

– Drew Shoe Corporation

– Hong Kong (GZ) Grace Shoes Development Co. Limited

– OrthoFeet Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Diabetic Footwear Market

3. Global Diabetic Footwear Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Diabetic Footwear Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Diabetic Footwear Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Diabetic Footwear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Shoes Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Sandals Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Slippers Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.7. Others Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Diabetic Footwear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

10.4. Men Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Women Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Diabetic Footwear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Offline Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5.1. Shoe Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5.2. Specialty Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Product Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.2.1.4. Shoes Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Sandals Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Slippers Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.7. Others Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Demography

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

12.2.2.4. Men Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Women Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5. Offline Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5.1. Shoe Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5.2. Specialty Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Product Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.3.1.4. Shoes Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Sandals Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. Slippers Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.7. Others Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By Demography

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

12.3.2.4. Men Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Women Diabetic Footwear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.1. Introduction

12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. Offline Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5.1. Shoe Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5.2. Specialty Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

