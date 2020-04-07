Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2019

Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) is a 3D breast imaging technique built on full field digital mammography technology. DBT systems creates multiple projection images of the breasts obtained from different angles of the rotating X-Ray tube at a low radiation dose through the compressed breast. Images are reconstructed into multiple slices of 1mm thickness and viewed on a dedicated monitor approved for tomosynthesis.

By end user, the global digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centres. In terms of revenue, hospitals segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Order a copy of Sample Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2184646

The global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hologic

Siemens

Fujifilm

GE

Internazionale Medico Scientifica

Planmed

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2184646

Segment by Type

DBT Equipment

3-D Upgradation

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic centres

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com