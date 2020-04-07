Global Draft Beer Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 to 2025

Draft beer, is beer served from a cask or keg rather than from a bottle or can. Cask beer should be stored and served at a cellar temperature of 12 C (54 F). Once a cask is opened, it should be consumed within three days. Keg beer is given additional cooling just prior to being served either by flash coolers or a remote cooler in the cellar. This chills the beer down to temperatures between 3 and 8 C (37 and 46 F).

The global Draft Beer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Draft Beer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Draft Beer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

United Breweries Group

The Molson Coors Brewing Companys

Anheuser-Busch InBev

The Boston Beer Company

New Belgium Brewing Company

China Resources Snow Breweries

Heineken

Carlsberg

Molson Coors Brewing

Tsingtao Brewery Group

Asahi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The drivers that play a pivotal role in enhancing the prospects of market growth recur throughout the report. This is done to ensure that the readers stay abreast of various external and internal forces that could lead to a demand uptick within the market. Since the global market for Draft Beer is not free from restraints, the report aims to caution the market players about the unfavorable circumstances that could surface in the market over the next few years. The researchers of the report have followed an exhaustive approach to compile the key standpoints of the market, and to enunciate its drivers.

Segment by Type

Cask Draft Beer

Keg Draft Beer

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Conmmercial

Others

