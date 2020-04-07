Global Hand Care (Skincare) Market Competitive Strategies and Application Analysis, 2012-2022

The Hand Care (Skincare) market report [10 Year Forecast 2012-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Hand Care (Skincare) market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Hand Care (Skincare), with sales, revenue and global market share of Hand Care (Skincare) are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Hand Care (Skincare) market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Hand Care (Skincare) industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Summary

Global Hand Care (Skincare) Market – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Global Hand Care market covering 23 Countries Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, United States, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates

Hand cream is a rich moisturizer used to repair and prevent dry, cracked hands. Hand cream is technically different than hand lotion, though sometimes the terms are used interchangeably to refer to a moisturizer designed for the hands. Hand cream is, in general, thicker and richer with a more emollient base than hand lotion and is designed for very dry skin.

Global Hand Care market registered a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.22% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 3,134.83 Million in 2017, an increase of 4.98% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2017, when it grew by 4.98% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2015, when it fell by -9.12% over 2014.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Hand Care and its variants Mass Hand Care & Premium Hand Care.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2014 to 2017, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Global’s Hand Care (Skincare) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of each country and Volumes are represented in M Units.

*Note: Certain content / sections in the research handbook may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope

Overall Hand Care (Skincare) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

Value terms for the top brands.

Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.

Reasons to buy

Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Hand Care (Skincare) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.

Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

