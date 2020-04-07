Global Hybrid Power Systems Market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% between 2019 and 2025

The hybrid power system is defined as the energy system which is designed or fabricated to extract power by using two or more energy sources. It is the combination of more than one energy sources for giving to the load. The hybrid power system has less emission, good reliability, efficiency, and lower cost. Some of the hybrid power systems use solar and wind power to generate power. Wind and solar energy sources have good benefits than any other non-conventional energy sources. These energy sources are easily available in all areas. It needs lower cost.

The global Hybrid Power Systems market is valued at 41600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 65700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

To install this power system, one need not find special location. The hybrid power system can consist of two types of power generation that are wind turbine generator and the diesel generator. The energy storage may act as a generator or as a load depending upon the need. The diesel generator gives smooth output power, while the power generated by wind turbine depends on the wind velocity.

The constantly increasing need for electricity and the limited availability of fossil fuel reserves has induced several countries to import vast quantities of crude oil and gas, impacting the growth of their economies. Moreover, the combustion of fossil fuels also leads to greenhouse gas emissions, which will compel these countries to adopt renewable sources such as solar, wind, and bio-fuels for power generation as they can be quickly deployed as decentralized systems. Renewable resources are inherent in nature. This can be overcome by using renewable technologies in a hybrid form where these systems use energy storage systems to store the additional electricity generated for use whenever there is a shortfall in power production.

APAC is estimated to account for most of the total share of the market by the end of 2023 and also dominate the market over the forecast period. Unreliable grid infrastructures and the presence of several islands drive the need for micro and mini-grids to supply power to both the residential and non-residential sectors. Additionally, the governments of countries such as India and Indonesia are also supporting the adoption of standalone hybrid systems, which will augment the demand for the growth of the next four years. India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries are the major growth contributors for the hybrid power generation systems market in this region.

This report focuses on Hybrid Power Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hybrid Power Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Type

Solar-Diesel

Wind-Diesel

Wind-Solar-Diesel

Segment by Application

Residential

Rural Facility Electrification

Non-Residential

Others

