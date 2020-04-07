Global Internet of Things market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Internet of Things Market – By Component (Devices, Software, Network), By Technology (Near Field Communication, ZigBee, Bluetooth, RFID, Wi-Fi, Others), By Application (Consumer applications, Enterprise applications, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Energy management, Building and home automation, Medical and healthcare, Transportation, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Internet of Things Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The Global Internet of Things Market is expected to mask a CAGR of 27.5% during the projected period. The market of internet of things is expected to reach at a valuation around USD 225.2 Billion. The market of internet of things (IoT) is majorly driven on the back of rising investment by tech giants in internet of things industry. Rapid introduction of new potential of IoT technology in various sectors such as healthcare, defense, security and other are also strengthening the growth of global IoT market.
Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/134
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of internet of things market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Component
– Devices
– Software
– Real-Time Streaming Analytics
– Security
– Data Management
– Remote Monitoring
– Network Bandwidth Management
– Network
By Technology
– Near Field Communication
– ZigBee
– Bluetooth
– RFID
– Wi-Fi
– Others
By Application
– Consumer applications
– Enterprise applications
– Manufacturing
– Agriculture
– Energy management
– Building and home automation
– Medical and healthcare
– Transportation
– Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Accenture PLC
– Alcatel-Lucent
– Amazon.com Inc.
– Atmel Corporation
– Cisco Systems Inc.
– Google Inc.
– Hewlett-Packard
– IBM
– Qualcomm
– Microsoft
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/internet-of-things-market-2017
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Internet of Things Market
3. Global Internet of Things Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Internet of Things Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Internet of Things Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Internet of Things Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
9.4. Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Software
9.5.1. Real-Time Streaming Analytics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5.2. Security Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5.3. Data Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5.4. Remote Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5.5. Network Bandwidth Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. Network Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Internet of Things Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
10.4. Near Field Communication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. ZigBee Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Bluetooth Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. RFID Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Wi-Fi Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Internet of Things Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.4. Consumer applications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Enterprise applications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Agriculture Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8. Energy management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9. Building and home automation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.10. Medical and healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.11. Transportation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.12. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Component
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
12.2.1.4. Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Software
12.2.1.5.1. Real-Time Streaming Analytics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5.2. Security Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5.3. Data Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5.4. Remote Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5.5. Network Bandwidth Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. Network Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By Technology
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
12.2.2.4. Near Field Communication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. ZigBee Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.6. Bluetooth Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.7. RFID Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.8. Wi-Fi Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By Application
12.2.3.1. Introduction
12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.2.3.4. Consumer applications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.5. Enterprise applications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.7. Agriculture Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.8. Energy management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.9. Building and home automation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.10. Medical and healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.11. Transportation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.12. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4. By Country
12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Component
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
12.3.1.4. Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5. Software
12.3.1.5.1. Real-Time Streaming Analytics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5.2. Security Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5.3. Data Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5.4. Remote Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5.5. Network Bandwidth Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.6. Network Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2. By Technology
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
12.3.2.4. Near Field Communication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.5. ZigBee Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.6. Bluetooth Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.7. RFID Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.8. Wi-Fi Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3. By Application
12.3.3.1. Introduction
12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.3.3.4. Consumer applications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.5. Enterprise applications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.7. Agriculture Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.8. Energy management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.9. Building and home automation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.10. Medical and healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.11. Transportation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.12. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4. By Country
12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1. By Component
12.4.1.1. Introduction
12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
12.4.1.4. Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.5. Software
12.4.1.5.1. Real-Time Streaming Analytics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.5.2. Security Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.5.3. Data Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.5.4. Remote Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.5.5. Network Bandwidth Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.6. Network Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2. By Technology
12.4.2.1. Introduction
12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
12.4.2.4. Near Field Communication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.5. ZigBee Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.6. Bluetooth Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.7. RFID Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.8. Wi-Fi Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue….
Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/134
About Us:
KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.
Contact Us:
KD Market Insights
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
+1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com
More [email protected] https://marketresearchtab.com/
More [email protected] https://marketnewsbizz.com/