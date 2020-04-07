Global Lab-on-a-Chip Device Market Future Opportunities, Revenue Growth, Valuation 2019- 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global (United States, European Union and China) Lab-on-a-Chip Device Market Research Report 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

A lab-on-a-chip (LOC) is a device that integrates one or severallaboratoryfunctions on a singleintegrated circuit(commonly called a “chip”) of only millimeters to a few square centimeters to achieve automation and high-throughput screening.

The Americas is the global leader in Lab-on-a-Chip device market owing to increasing advances in molecular biology and genetic engineering techniques as well as increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a healthy share in the global Lab-on-a-Chip device market due to major driving factors such as the flourishing medical device market, favorable government initiatives to promote life-science and clinical research, rising average per capita income of individuals.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the faster adaptation of healthcare technology, increasing patient pool of chronic and infectious diseases, government initiatives of healthcare reform, increasing number of CROs and research projects on environmental issues. Furthermore, key medical device players have set up their regional headquarters and manufacturing plants in Singapore, China, Japan, and Australia thus, boosting the growth of Lab-on-a-Chip device market.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lab-on-a-Chip Device.

This report studies the global market size of Lab-on-a-Chip Device, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Lab-on-a-Chip Device production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

BD

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

Bio-Rad

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

PerkinElmer

IDEX

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cepheid

Market Segment by Product Type

Microarrays

Microfluidics

Tissue Biochip

Others

Market Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Forensic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

