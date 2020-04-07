Global Luxury Watch Market Demand, Scope, Future, Market Overview by 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Luxury Watch Market – By Type (Mechanical Watch, Quartz Watch, Others), By Made (Swiss Watches, Others), By Demography (Men, women), By Distribution Channel (Online Store, Single Brand Store, Multi Brand Store) – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Luxury Watch Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
Worldwide, the luxury watch market experienced growth across most regions. A luxury watch is an expensive timepiece and has been a symbol of wealth and reputation. Watch manufacturers such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Omega, Breitling, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet, and Tag Heuer have earned and maintained their elite status among luxury watches.
Market Drivers & Restraints
The growth of the luxury watch market is strongly depending on a range of factors including the affluent population, international tourism, economic growth, etc. With growing countries’ economies, consumers are becoming stronger in terms of affordability and with a rise in brand awareness, their spending on luxury goods is also growing. Due to rising disposable income in the world, the population is shifting towards luxury goods. Also, the consumers across the regions are purchasing a luxury watch in order to improvise and maintain their lifestyle. Moreover, consumers are buying a luxury watch in order to improve their status and reputation in society. This factor is expected to positively impact the growth of the luxury watch market in the upcoming years.
The penetration of smartphones has led to an increase in the usage of online sales all over the world. The millennial populations are preferring online sales channel over the offline and wholesale channel which is opening a gateway opportunity for the online sales channel to grow soon. In addition to this, advancements in the online marketing and continuously rising use of digital media for product marketing & promotions of the luxury products are the major key factors which are anticipated to drive the growth of the luxury watch market over the forecasted period.
Millennials are emerging as new major buyers of a luxury watch, countries like China and the U.S. are witnessing strong demand for luxury goods among millennials. In terms of region, Europe remained the leading region for sales, followed by the Americas, Asia (including mainland China), Japan and the rest of the world. International tourism is also acting as a key growth driver for the luxury watch market. Countries such as Germany, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Spain, and Italy have witnessed higher demand for luxury watch among tourists. However, the rise of pre-owned luxury goods market is a major restraint for the global luxury watch market. Economic uncertainties are also adversely affecting the growth of the global luxury watch market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Luxury Watch Market with respect to following sub- markets:
By Type
– Mechanical Watch
– Quartz Watch
– Others
By Made
– Swiss Watches
– Others
By Demography
– Men
– Women
By Distribution Channel
– Online Store
– Single Brand Store
– Multi Brand Store
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as;
– LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
– Rolex SA
– Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
– The Swatch Group
– Patek Philippe
– Audemars Piguet
– Chopard
– Girard- Perregaux
– Ulysse Nardin
– Breitling SA
– Other Major & Niche Key Players.
