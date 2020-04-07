Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market : Structure and Overview of Key Market 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global (United States, European Union and China) Molded Fiber Packaging Market Research Report 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Molded fiber is also known as molded pulp packaging, which is used as a protective packaging for many products in food and beverage, electronics, and personal care sectors. Molded fiber is made from 100% recycled newsprint and is 100% recyclable. It is recyclable, biodegradable, and sustainable and reduces input and disposal costs compared to less recyclable, petroleum-based materials.

The moulded fibre packaging is widely used as primary and secondary packages in various end-use industries. The strong protective cushioning properties coupled with cost effective packaging solutions, drives the global moulded fibre pulp packaging market.

Easy reprocessing and biodegradable offerings results in boosting the demand for the moulded fibre packaging. Furthermore, products made from moulded fibre saves storage space by almost 60%-70% when compared to EPS and other foam products which in turn lowers the logistics costs. Moulded fibre packaging is used as green packaging solutions thus making them most sought by companies projecting positive eco-friendly image.

