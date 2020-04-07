Global Motorized Control Valves Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size & Trends 2025
Motorized control valves are commonly used in small and large hydronic heating and cooling systems. These are utilized to remotely control the flow of fluids and gases accurately through an electric actuator. The difference in the operating mechanism of other mechanical stopcocks and these components lie only in the actuation inputs. Motorized control valves find significant applications in industrial sector that includes, water and wastewater treatment, oil & gas industry, chemical manufacture, and power generation.
Motorized control valves market has witnessed significant adoption rate in the oil & gas industry, primarily owing to the utilization of smart valves that are integrated with smart sensors and embedded processors. These advancements allow the industries to establish efficient networking capability and enable remote monitoring of the industry operations. Moreover, real time update, reduced human workforce interventions, ability of these systems to provide actionable solutions for preventive maintenance, and minimal downtimes are projected to drive the overall industry demand throughout the forecast period.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Danfoss
Emerson
Cair Euromatic Automation
Pentair
Belimo
Hitachi
Marsh Automation
Avcon Controls
Honeywell
Strahman valves
Schubert & Salzer
Hansen Technologies
Rotork
Flowserve
A.u.K. Mller
Motorized Control Valves Breakdown Data by Type
By product
Electric Control Valves
Pneumatic Control Valves
Manual Control Valves
Hydraulic Control Valves
By leakages
Valve Leakage
Seat Leakage
By component
Butterfly valves
Gate valves
Ball valves
By size
Up to 1
16
625
25 50
50 & Above
Motorized Control Valves Breakdown Data by Application
Oil & gas
Water and wastewater
Power generation
Mining
Chemicals
Foundries
Others
Motorized Control Valves Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
