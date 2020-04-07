Global Motorized Control Valves Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size & Trends 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Motorized Control Valves Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Motorized control valves are commonly used in small and large hydronic heating and cooling systems. These are utilized to remotely control the flow of fluids and gases accurately through an electric actuator. The difference in the operating mechanism of other mechanical stopcocks and these components lie only in the actuation inputs. Motorized control valves find significant applications in industrial sector that includes, water and wastewater treatment, oil & gas industry, chemical manufacture, and power generation.

Motorized control valves market has witnessed significant adoption rate in the oil & gas industry, primarily owing to the utilization of smart valves that are integrated with smart sensors and embedded processors. These advancements allow the industries to establish efficient networking capability and enable remote monitoring of the industry operations. Moreover, real time update, reduced human workforce interventions, ability of these systems to provide actionable solutions for preventive maintenance, and minimal downtimes are projected to drive the overall industry demand throughout the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Danfoss

Emerson

Cair Euromatic Automation

Pentair

Belimo

Hitachi

Marsh Automation

Avcon Controls

Honeywell

Strahman valves

Schubert & Salzer

Hansen Technologies

Rotork

Flowserve

A.u.K. Mller

Motorized Control Valves Breakdown Data by Type

By product

Electric Control Valves

Pneumatic Control Valves

Manual Control Valves

Hydraulic Control Valves

By leakages

Valve Leakage

Seat Leakage

By component

Butterfly valves

Gate valves

Ball valves

By size

Up to 1

16

625

25 50

50 & Above

Motorized Control Valves Breakdown Data by Application

Oil & gas

Water and wastewater

Power generation

Mining

Chemicals

Foundries

Others

Motorized Control Valves Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

