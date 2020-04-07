Global Petroleum (Pet) Coke Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Petroleum (Pet) Coke Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Petroleum coke also known as pet coke is a valued by-product obtained from crude oil refining or purifying units, which is emerging as a perfect alternative for coal, and is generally used for thermal power and electricity generation.

The global Petroleum (Pet) Coke market is attaining a value of US$24.15 billion by the end of 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2020.

This report focuses on Petroleum (Pet) Coke volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Petroleum (Pet) Coke market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shell

Valero Energy

ConocoPhillips

MPC

Asbury Carbons

ExxonMobil

Aminco Resource

Carbograf

British Petroleum

Ferrolux

Mitsubishi

Sumitomo

Nippon Coke&Engineering

Indian Oil

Atha

Essar Oil

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Calcined Coke

Fuel Grade

Segment by Application

Construction

Power Generation

Cement

Storage

Steel

Other Applications

