Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2025

Radon is a radioactive gas that is generated through the breakdown of uranium inside the earth. It’s invisible, odorless and tasteless, with no immediate health symptoms. Radon gas enters buildings primarily through cracks and other holes in the foundation.

This report presents the worldwide Radon Gas Sensors market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AirThings

Safety Siren Pro

Sun Nuclear

Corentium Home Radon

RADEX

Kidde

Air Ae Ateward

First Alert

Airchek

RAdata

PRO-Lab

FSPI

Bertin Instruments

Radon Gas Sensors Breakdown Data by Type

Long Term Detector

Short Term Detector

Alpha Track Detector

Charcoal Detector

Digital Detector

Radon Gas Sensors Breakdown Data by Application

Home Use

Industry Use

Radon Gas Sensors Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Radon Gas Sensors Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

