Global Rigid-flex Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2025
A rigid-flex PCB combines the flexibility of flex circuits with the durability of a rigid PCB. A flex-printed circuit board has only flexible materials, usually polyimide or polyester-based. They can be single-layer, double-layer or multilayer boards.
This report presents the worldwide Rigid-flex Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Nippon Mektron, Ltd.
TTM Technologies, Inc.
Unimicron Technology Corporation
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
AT&S
Rigid-flex Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Breakdown Data by Type
Single Sided Rigid-flex PCBs
Double Sided Rigid-flex PCBs
Multi-layered Rigid-flex PCBs
Rigid-flex Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Breakdown Data by Application
Aerospace and Defense
IT & Telecommunication
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
Rigid-flex Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Rigid-flex Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
