Global Silicon Carbide(SiC) Market Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast 2019-2025
Silicon carbide (SiC) (or carborundum) is extremely hard compound of crystalline compound of silicon and carbon produced synthetically and has been popularly used as abrasives and in cutting tools world over. More recent applications driving the market are in refractory linings for industrial furnaces and in wear-resistant parts for pumps. The extensive usage of SiC as semiconducting substrates for LED has led the compound to occupy as a crucial role in semiconductor industry world over.
Global Silicon Carbide(SiC) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicon Carbide(SiC).
This report researches the worldwide Silicon Carbide(SiC) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Silicon Carbide(SiC) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Saint-Gobain
Erdos
Elmet
Elsid S.A
Washington Mills
Snam Abrasives
Navarro
Pacific Rundum
ESK-SIC
Yicheng New Energy
Xinjiang Longhai Silicon
Lanzhou Heqiao
Ningxia Tianjing
Tianzhu Yutong
Cumi Murugappa
Silicon Carbide(SiC) Breakdown Data by Type
Green SiC
Black SiC
Silicon Carbide(SiC) Breakdown Data by Application
Metallurgical Industry
Abrasive Industry
Ceramic Industry
Electronics Industry
Silicon Carbide(SiC) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Silicon Carbide(SiC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Silicon Carbide(SiC) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
