Global Solid-State LiDAR Market : Effective Marketing Strategies and Growing Awareness to Facilitate Market Growth to 2025

Solid state LiDAR is gaining traction as a promising technology that is cheaper, faster, and provides higher resolution than traditional LiDAR, with predictions that its price range could eventually hundreds of dollars per unit.

Globally, some enterprises, like Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Solid-State LiDAR and related services. At the same time, Europe, will be occupied 48% sales market share in 2021, is remarkable in the global Solid-State LiDAR industry because of their market share and technology status of Solid-State LiDAR.

The consumption volume of Solid-State LiDAR is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Solid-State LiDAR industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Solid-State LiDAR is still promising.

The Solid-State LiDAR market was valued at 990 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 7330 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solid-State LiDAR.

This report presents the worldwide Solid-State LiDAR market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Velodyne

Quanergy

LeddarTech

ABAX Sensing

Ibeo

Trilumina

Innoviz

Strobe

Aeye

TetraVue

Continental AG

Xenomatix

Imec

Robosense

Genius Pro

Benewake

Hesai

Solid-State LiDAR Breakdown Data by Type

MEMS Based Scanning

Phase Array

Non-Scanning Flash

Solid-State LiDAR Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Security

Solid-State LiDAR Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Solid-State LiDAR Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solid-State LiDAR status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solid-State LiDAR manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solid-State LiDAR :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Solid-State LiDAR market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

