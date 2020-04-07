Global Textile Glass Fibers Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019

Fiber is a natural or artificial filament, while textile fiber refers to the fiber used for textile cloth. The Asia-Pacific region Textile Glass Fibers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Textile Glass Fibers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Textile Glass Fibers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Textile Glass Fibers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3B-the fibreglass

AGY Holding

China Fiberglass

Chongqing Polycom International

Johns Manville

Nippon Electric Glass

Owens Corning

OCV Reinforcements

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Deutschland

Taishan Fiberglass

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Continuous Fiber

Fixed Length Fiber

Glass Wool

Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive

Industrial/Commercial Equipment

Marine

Consumer Goods

Paper & Fabrics

Others

