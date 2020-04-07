Global Textile Glass Fibers Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019
Fiber is a natural or artificial filament, while textile fiber refers to the fiber used for textile cloth. The Asia-Pacific region Textile Glass Fibers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global Textile Glass Fibers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Textile Glass Fibers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Textile Glass Fibers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3B-the fibreglass
AGY Holding
China Fiberglass
Chongqing Polycom International
Johns Manville
Nippon Electric Glass
Owens Corning
OCV Reinforcements
PPG Industries
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Deutschland
Taishan Fiberglass
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Continuous Fiber
Fixed Length Fiber
Glass Wool
Segment by Application
Construction
Automotive
Industrial/Commercial Equipment
Marine
Consumer Goods
Paper & Fabrics
Others
