Global Thin Films Photovoltaic Market is Set to Witness an Uptick During 2019-2025

Thin-film photovoltaic market is experiencing a continuous advancement on the basis of materials employed and manufacturing technology. The aim to utilize an economical electricity generating technology has resulted in a number of companies investing in the thin-film photovoltaic market. The technology of thin film photovoltaic has experienced a huge development leap from just being providing a strip of PV cells for powering calculators to solar charges or sophisticated BIPV for mobile devices.

Thin films photovoltaic (PV) cells require very little or almost no silicon as compared to crystalline PV cells.

The global Thin Films Photovoltaic market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thin Films Photovoltaic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thin Films Photovoltaic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SoloPower Systems

JA Solar

Jinko Solar

Suntech Power Holdings

Yingli Green Trina Solar

Sharp Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi

Kaneka Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic Photovoltaic

Inorganic Photovoltaic

Segment by Application

Residential sector

Utility

Consumer

Military

Non-residential sector

