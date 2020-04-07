Global Wood Preservation Chemicals Market Likely to Grow over a Period of 2019-2025
The global Wood Preservation Chemicals market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Wood Preservation Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wood Preservation Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
KMG Chemicals
Koppers Holdings
Kop-Coat Incorporated
Lapeyre
Lanxess
Lonza Group
Rio Tinto Borax
Viance LLC
Janssen Preservation and Material Protection
Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG
RUTGERS Organic
Osmose
Rutgers Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Water-borne Preservatives
Oil-borne Preservatives
Light Organic Solvent Preservatives
Segment by Application
Furniture & Decking
Marine
Construction
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Wood Preservation Chemicals capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);
Focuses on the key Wood Preservation Chemicals manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Wood Preservation Chemicals Manufacturers
Wood Preservation Chemicals Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Wood Preservation Chemicals Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
