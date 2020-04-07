Global ZigBee enabled Lighting Market 2019 : Business Overview and Key Players

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global ZigBee enabled Lighting Market Research Report 2019” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

ZigBee is a set of specifications built around IEEE 802.15.4 wireless protocol. IEEE is a non-profit organization, which is engaged in the R&D of electronic devices. The 802 group is involved in network operations and technologies. Group 15 deals in wireless networking technology.

In addition to the demand for low-energy wireless technology, the emergence of IoT architecture will also contribute to the growth of the market. IoT delivers greater agility in exchanging information, thereby eliminating the need for human intervention. Moreover, the robust growth in IoT architecture helps in optimizing next-generationsmart lightinghome solutions, in turn, fueling the growth of the market.

This report focuses on ZigBee enabled Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ZigBee enabled Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Belkin International

Cree

OSRAM

Acuity Brands

General Electric

Hubbell Incorporated

LiFi Labs

Philips Lighting

Samsung LED

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ZigBee Lamp

ZigBee Luminaires

Segment by Application

Public And Commercial

Residential

