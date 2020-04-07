High Voltage Capacitor Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2025

A fresh report titled “High Voltage Capacitor Market by Dielectric (Plastic Film, Ceramic, Aluminum Electrolytic, and Others), Capacity (500-1,000V, 1001-7000V, 7,001-14,000V, and Above 14,000V) and Application (Power Generation, Transmission, Distribution, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for HIGH VOLTAGE CAPACITOR Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global high voltage capacitor market was valued at $1,779.90 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,307.10 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. High voltage (HV) capacitors are passive electronic components intended for storing charge and energy particularly in high voltage applications. High Voltage Capacitors composed of two conducting plates separated by an insulating material called the dielectric. Film capacitors are one of the high voltage capacitors made from plastic, that are used in enhanced and modern grid infrastructure to increase the electrification rate. Rise in demand for electricity across developing economies such as India, China and Brazil, is expected to lead these regions to enhance their grid infrastructure. This is a key factor that is projected to offer numerous growth opportunities to the HV capacitors market.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3386



The high voltage capacitors are used by industries, such as electronics & semiconductor, owing to their high-temperature stability & outstanding insulation. . It is also used for different applications such as automotive industry and wear parts, chemical & process technology, medical, and others. The increasing use of high voltage capacitor in these applications is driving growth of the global high voltage capacitor. However, variability in cost of raw material such as plastic, and related high voltage hazards of the high voltage capacitors are possessing threat to the growth of the global high voltage capacitor market. Continuous advancements and innovation in the energy and power sector are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the high voltage capacitor market.

The global high voltage capacitors market is segmented based on dielectric, application, capacity, and region. In accordance with dielectric, the market can be categorized into–plastic film, ceramic, aluminum, electrolytic, and others. Based on application, the study comprises power generation, transmission, distribution, and others. Based on the capacity, the market is classified as 500-1000V, 1001-7000V, 7001-14000V, and above 14000V. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are General Electric, ABB Ltd., TDK Corporation, AVX Corporation, Maxwell Technologies, Siemens AG, Arteche Group, Presco AS, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Lifasa.

Key Benefits for High Voltage Capacitor Market:

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the high voltage capacitor market from 2017 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

High Voltage Capacitor Key Market Segments:

Global High Voltage Capacitor Market, By Dielectric

– Plastic Film

– Ceramic

– Aluminum Electrolytic

– Others

Global High Voltage Capacitor Market, By Capacity

– 500-1000V

– 1001-7000V

– 7001-14000V

– Above 14000V

Global High Voltage Capacitor Market, By Application

– Power Generation

– Transmission

– Distribution

– Others

Global High Voltage Capacitor, By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/high-voltage-capacitor-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.5. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Demand to enhance grid infrastructure for increasing the electricity accessibility

3.3.1.2. Increasing adoption of high voltage capacitors in extra high voltage (EHV) and ultra-high voltage (UHV) transmission

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. High voltage hazards related to the high voltage capacitor

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Innovation in energy and power sector

3.4. Top player positioning, 2017

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL HIGH VOLTAGE CAPACITOR MARKET, BY DIELECTRIC

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Plastic film Capacitor

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Ceramic Capacitor

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor (AEC)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL HIGH VOLTAGE CAPACITOR MARKET, BY CAPACITY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. 500-1000v

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis by country

5.3. 1001-7000V

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis by country

5.4. 7001-14000V

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis by country

5.5. Above 14000V

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.2. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL HIGH VOLTAGE CAPACITOR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Power Generation

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.2. Market analysis by country

6.3. Distribution

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis by country

6.4. Transmission

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.2. Market analysis by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3386



About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com