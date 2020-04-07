Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for Forestry Machinery Market

The Global Agricultural Machinery market is accounted for $187.85 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $384.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2%. Global Forestry Machinery market is accounted for $9.96billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $16.23billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. Factors such as rising demand for advanced machinery, increasing mechanization of farming operations, and technological advancements are driving the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for the food led by the growing population across the globe is another key factor fueling the market across the globe. However, lack of information about farming equipment and its efficiencies among farmers are inhibiting the market growth.

Agricultural and Forestry Machinery provides safety fundamentals involving the design, construction, and acceptable implementations of machines associated with forestry and agriculture. It includes garden machinery, agricultural machinery for soil preparation, planting or fertilizing, harvesting or threshing machinery, milking machines, poultry-keeping machinery, spraying machinery, agricultural self-loading or self-unloading trailer or semi-trailer, harvesting or threshing machinery and mower.

By product, harvesting machinery segment is projected to have significant market share during the forecast period due to growing usage of mechanized harvesting and on-site processing equipment in developing areas. In addition, improved pressure on the arable lands due to the increasing demand for food grains and growing orders for agricultural machinery are fuelling the market growth.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific region led by India and China is expected to be the fastest growing region. The high demand can be attributed to the rising food consumption for sufficing the rising population in these countries are factors favouring the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in the Agricultural and Forestry Machinery market include AGCO Group, AGROSTROJ Pelhrimov a.s, Claas KGaA, Escorts Limited, Fiat Industrial , John Deere, Kuhn Group, Mahindra Group, Same Deutz-Fahr Group, Valmont Industries Incorporated, Weifang Euroking Machinery , Hubei Machinery and Equipment, Kubota Corp, Deutz-Fahr Group and China National Machinery Industry Corporation.

Products Covered:

• Agricultural Sprays

• Agriculture and Forestry Tractors

• Cultivation Machinery

• Fodder and Straw Balers

• Harvesting Machinery

• Hay and Lawn Mowers

• Milking Machines

• Planting and Fertilizing Machinery

• Poultry-keeping Machinery

• Power Tiller

• Rotavator

• Threshing Machinery

• Soil Preparation Machinery

• Other Products

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa