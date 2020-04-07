Increasing Consumer Awareness to Fuel Adoption of Personal Exercise Mats Market
Personal Exercise Mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of exercise to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.
In 2018, the global Personal Exercise Mats market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Personal Exercise Mats.
This study researches the market size of Personal Exercise Mats, presents the global Personal Exercise Mats sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
This report focuses on the key data information of Personal Exercise Mats in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Personal Exercise Mats for each region and countries in each region.
For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.
This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Airex AG
Lotus Design
EuProMed
Manduka PROlite
Jade Yoga
Eco Yoga
Equilibrium DFS
Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
PrAna Revolutionary
Gaiam
Under Armor
HATHAYOGA
Kharma Khare
Hosa Group
Toplus
Aerolite
Aurorae
Barefoot Yoga
Keep well
Khataland
Microcell Composite
Yogarugs
IKU
Yogasana
A. Kolckmann
JiangXi Lveten Plastic Industry
Liforme
Bean Products
Shenzhen Haifuxing Technology
Market Segment by Product Type
PVC Exercise Mats
Rubber Exercise Mats
TPE Yoga Exercise Mats
Other
Market Segment by Application
Household
Club
Other
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa