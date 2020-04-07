India Home Insecticides Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘India Home Insecticides Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the India And regional /market. The India Home Insecticides Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Home insecticide products are widely gaining acceptance from people to keep homes and gardens insect-free and to ensure safe and healthy living environments. Insect repellent sprays, vaporizers, coils, mats, combustible papers, skin creams, gels and lotions are the different types of home insecticide products that are available in the Indian market.

India is a growing market for home insecticides products. Product innovation is a go-to-market strategy adopted by firms to increase market penetration in rural areas and consumption growth in the urban areas. Indian companies like Godrej Consumer Products and Jyothy Laboratories, among others have come up with a range of low priced products such as mosquito repellent cards priced at INR 1/card mainly to tap the rural consumers. The players are also heavily focusing on developing integrated marketing communications like television, newspapers, internet, and radio advertisements to increase sales.

The India home insecticides market is segmented by category into insecticide coils, electric insecticides, spray/aerosol insecticides, and other home insecticides products. Insecticide coil holds the largest share of the market. Godrej Consumer Products, with its two brands ‘Good Knight’ and ‘Hit’, is the largest player in the home insecticides segment and accounts for the major part of the total market share.

Key growth factors:

o Owing to globalization and greater purchasing power, consumers are willing to spend more on home insecticides. With an increase in discretionary income of consumers, they can now spend more on products that are beyond basic utilities which in turn is favouring the growth of the market in India.

o Organized retail improves accessibility and permits evaluation of large number of alternatives, as well as provides special offers and discounts. The emergence of organized retail is also playing a crucial role in increasing the availability of the home insecticide products across the country.

Threats and key players:

o Home Insecticide products may pose health threats due to prolonged exposure to the smell or harmful chemical emissions. The smoke and ash of insecticide products contain traces of heavy metals such as lead, chromium, tin and nickel which is harmful for human health.

o Godrej Consumer Products, SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, Jyothy Laboratories, Dabur India Ltd., and Nilgiri Herbals & Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd., are some of the major players operating in the Indian home insecticides market

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the India home insecticides market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the India home insecticides market (2015 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the India home insecticides market and its segments (by category- insecticide coils, electric insecticides, spray/aerosol insecticides and others, by brand – Good Knight, Hit, Mortein, Maxo and others)

4. Trade analysis of home insecticides in India

5. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

7. Key recent developments associated with the home insecticides market in India

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Home insecticides market definition

3.2. Home care market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Indian home insecticides market – overview

4.1. Home insecticides market size and growth forecast – value-wise

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5: Indian home insecticides market – segmentation

5.1. Rural vs urban market share – percentage split

5.2. Category-wise

o Insecticide coils

o Electric insecticides

o Spray/aerosol insecticides

o Other home insecticides

5.3. Company-wise

o Godrej Consumer Products Limited

o SC Johnson Products

o Reckitt Benckiser (India)

o Jyothy Laboratories

o Bombay Chemicals

o Midas Hygeine Industries

o Others

5.4. Brand-wise

o Good Knight

o All Out

o Hit

o Mortein

o Maxo

o Others

Chapter 6: Product benchmarking of top 5 home insecticides companies

o Coils

o Liquid vaporizers

o Aerosol sprays

o Repellant cards

o Roll on, gel and cream

o Patches and wrist bands

o Baits and chalks

Chapter 7: Trade analysis

7.1. Export of home insecticides

o Value-wise

o Volume-wise

o Country-wise

7.2. Import of home insecticides

o Value-wise

o Volume-wise

o Country-wise

Chapter 8: Key growth drivers of the market

Chapter 9: Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Chapter 10: Competitive landscape

10.1. Dabur India Limited

o Corporate information

o Business description

o Products & services

o Key people

o Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

o Key ratios

o Business segments, geographic segments

10.2. Godrej Consumer Products Limited

o Corporate information

o Business description

o Products & services

o Key people

o Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

o Key ratios

o Business segments, geographic segments

10.3. Jyothy Laboratories Limited

o Corporate information

o Business description

o Products & services

o Key people

o Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

o Key ratios

o Business segments, geographic segments

10.4. Acme Organics Private Limited

o Corporate information

o Business description

o Products & services

o Key people

o Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

o Key ratios

o Business segments, geographic segments

10.5. Adept Pest Control Private Limited

o Corporate information

o Business description

o Products & services

o Key people

o Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

o Key ratios

o Business segments, geographic segments

10.6. Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited

o Corporate information

o Business description

o Products & services

o Key people

o Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

o Key ratios

o Business segments, geographic segments

10.7. Nilgiri Herbals & Agro Industries Private Limited

o Corporate information

o Business description

o Products & services

o Key people

o Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

o Key ratios

o Business segments, geographic segments

10.8. Relaxo Domeswear

o Corporate information

o Business description

o Products & services

o Key people

o Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

o Key ratios

o Business segments, geographic segments

10.9. S C Johnson Products Private Limited

o Corporate information

o Business description

o Products & services

o Key people

o Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

o Key ratios

o Business segments, geographic segments

10.10. Tainwala Personal Care Products Private Limited

o Corporate information

o Business description

o Products & services

o Key people

o Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

o Key ratios

o Business segments, geographic segments

[email protected]…..

