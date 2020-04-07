Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market – Top competitor, Industry Development And Market Overview

Global Isomalto-oligosaccharide market is about to witness projecting growth in the upcoming years due to rising demand for health bars and healthy foods. Isomalto-oligosaccharide (IMO) is prebiotic, which improves gastrointestinal and body health, which is derived from refined starch. Isomalto-oligosaccharide is a mixture of short chains of saccharides including glucose, maltose, maltotriose, isomaltose, panose, isomaltotriose, maltotetraose and many more. It is a moderately sweet carbohydrate that occurs naturally in honey and fermented foods, such as soy sauce and miso. The global market for Isomalto-oligosaccharide is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

The growing demand for convenience and functional food, rising penetration of e-commerce sector and high demand from the food & beverage industry is driving the growth of Isomalto-oligosaccharide market globally. Also, growing awareness of health benefits associated with Isomalto-oligosaccharides results in the growth of the global Isomalto-oligosaccharide market and is projected to further open new opportunities for the Isomalto-oligosaccharide market in the near future.

Increase in Demand for Functional Food and Convenience food

The growing demand for functional food is due to the rise in demand for functional ingredient, such as isomalto-oligosaccharide, which provides health benefits without sacrificing the taste or sensory quality of food products. Isomalto-oligosaccharide is used as a functional ingredient in the food products, which has digestion-resistant property. Also, growing urbanization and rising living standards, as well as working professionals, with a hectic lifestyle, have made consumers adopt healthy and convenient food options. The need for functional food is increasing as the replacement of meal that tends to fulfill energy and dietary supplement to the consumers.

Health Benefits associated with Isomalto-oligosaccharide

Isomalto-oligosaccharides is associated with a variety of health benefits including gastrointestinal health, reduces flatulence and prevents dental caries. Isomalto-oligosaccharide is also considered as a dietary fibre, which resists the digestion and improves bowel movements among the elderly. It is beneficial to infants, children and adult. Moreover, rising health consciousness among consumers tends to increase the demand for healthy foods. Thus, increasing the demand for isomalto-oligosaccharides globally.

Possible Side Effects on High Dose Consumption

Isomalto-oligosaccharides are considered as a health supplement but can possess possible side effects when consumed at amounts higher than the permissible level. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended the maximum consumption for isomalto-oligosaccharides as 30 grams per day. When consumed at higher amounts (40 grams per day), isomalto-oligosaccharide can cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating, diarrhea, bloating and flatulence. Thus, the constraint on consumption can affect the growth of isomalto-oligosaccharide market globally.

Global Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market Segmentation

The global isomalto-oligosaccharide market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Powder

Syrup

Others

The global isomalto-oligosaccharide market can be segmented on the basis of grade as:

Food grade

Pharmaceutical grade

The global isomalto-oligosaccharide market can be segmented on the basis of nature as:

Natural

Synthetic

The global isomalto-oligosaccharide market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Beverages

Water

Milk

Juices

Beer

Dairy Products

Yogurt

Ice cream

Bakery Foods

Cakes

Biscuits

Pastries

Candy

Chewing gum

Hard candies

Soft candies

Jelly

Health food

Gelatin capsule

Oral liquid

Electuary

Animal nutrition

Fodder

Others

The global isomalto-oligosaccharide market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Global Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market Regional Overview

Demand for isomalto-oligosaccharide is commercially manufactured in China and Japan, and their products are consumed locally or exported to Asian countries. In Japan, Meiji Co., Ltd. is one of the largest producers of isomalto-oligosaccharides. China with its extensive research activities and production facilities has emerged as a strong market for isomalto-oligosaccharides. However, North America also entered isomalto-oligosaccharides market when BioNeutra began to manufacture isomalto-oligosaccharides products under the trade name Vitafiber IMO. Moreover, isomalto-oligosaccharides are not widely produced in Europe and North America regions but bring enormous opportunities for manufacturers to produce isomalto-oligosaccharide products as the market has less penetration in these regions.

Global Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Isomalto-oligosaccharide market are:

BioNeutra

Nutra Food Ingredients

BAOLINGBAO BIOLOGY

Meiji Co., Ltd.

Shandong Tianmei Biotech co,Ltd

Caixin

New Francisco Biotechnology Corporation Limited (NFBC)

Other Prominent Players