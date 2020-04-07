Japan Intravenous Immunoglobulin for Myasthenia Gravis Market Growth, Trends, Insights, Revenue Status & Forecast

According to a recent report published by KD Market Insights, titled, “Japan IVIG for Myasthenia Gravis Market 2018: Market Size, Market Volume, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024”, Japan intravenous immunoglobulin for myasthenia gravis market accounted for USD 19.4 Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 29.7 Million by 2024. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2024.

Japan intravenous immunoglobulin for myasthenia gravis market has been segmented on the basis of end users into hospital, clinics and home care. In the end user segment, hospital segment is expected to be the most attractive market in Japan intravenous immunoglobulin for myasthenia gravis market over the forecast period. Further, this segment is projected to open new avenues for the market players and to be the most lucrative market over the forecast period. Consumption of intravenous immunoglobulin for myasthenia gravis in hospital is expected to reach 238.2 KG by the end of 2024 from 169.6 KG in 2018. Apart from this, when compared with other segments, home care segment is anticipated to attain the highest CAGR over the upcoming years i.e. 2018-2024.

Launch of New & Improved Version of Drugs

Factor such as strong pipeline, increased focus on R&D, raising awareness, and adoption of novel therapies are driving the growth of Japan intravenous immunoglobulin market for myasthenia gravis. Various pharmaceutical firms are engaged in extensive research and development activities for efficient therapeutics for myasthenia gravis diseases. Furthermore, multiple clinical trials are being carried, which is expected to bring advanced therapeutics for the people.

Increasing Prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis

The rise in the prevalence of myasthenia gravis in Japan is envisioned to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period. In Japan, the estimated number of patients with myasthenia gravis in 2006 was 15,100; giving a prevalence of 11.8 per 100 000 persons. Further, the number of patients and the prevalence rate has witnessed an increase in the past few years. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the market in the years ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of Japan intravenous immunoglobulin for myasthenia gravis market, such as CSL Behring, Pfizer Inc., Grifols, Baxter, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and other major & niche players. Japan intravenous immunoglobulin for myasthenia gravis market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as acquisition, expansion, and partnership across the country. For instance, in January 2019, Takeda completed the acquisition of Shire, becoming a global and R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By End User

– Hospital

– Clinic

– Homecare

