Laser Welding Equipment Market Rise at a Stupendous Double Digit CAGR, Rapid Pace of End User Growth

The global laser welding equipment market is expected to grow due to the extensive usage of laser welding equipment in various end user segments. The growing market has been experiencing a phase of emerging acceptance by many new customers that are new to the laser. The global laser welding equipment market is being expanded on the basis of three pronged areas including the already existing users that are increasing their use of laser welding equipment for explicit applications; the development of new technologies for new applications; and the development of new applications for existing technologies.

Recently heavy industries such as wind industry has been increasing their usage of laser welding equipment so as ensure a lower cost of offshore wind energy. The wind turbine towers and substructures are becoming the prime focus points for the laser welding equipment manufacturers.

Request For Report Sample: http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/sample/175

The report on global laser welding equipment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024. The report predicts the global laser welding equipment market to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024. The study on laser welding equipment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The laser welding equipment market is expected to register a favourable growth for the forecast period, 2015?2025. The Asia Pacific is projected to endure control on the global laser welding equipment market. The factors contributing to the rising demand in APAC are growing awareness for the laser welding technology and rising construction sector, automotive and transportation sector. Europe is expected to lose its share to emerging economies due to the shortage of raw materials and adverse effects of economic crisis on the end user industries. The North America and Rest of the world followed the European market.

Segment Covered

The global laser welding equipment market is segmented based on technology, level of automation and end user.

Global Laser Welding Equipment Market by Technology

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxy-Fuel

Laser -Beam Welding

Others

Global Laser Welding Equipment Market by Level of Automation

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Global Laser Welding Equipment Market by End User

Automotive Industry

Medical Device Technology

Electronics Industry

Jewelry Industry

Machine Tool Industry

Get Complete ToC with Tables and Figures at : http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/toc/175

Company Profiles

Emerson Electric Company

IPG Photonics

Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd

Golden Laser

Lasertechnologie

GSI Group, Inc.

TRUMPF Group

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

FANUC Robotics

JENOPTIK AG.