Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2016-2022

Summary:

Low-power WAN (LPWAN) is wireless network technology that is used for interconnecting the devices with low-bandwidth focusing on long range. These technologies are specifically designed for M2M communications. They enable wider range for M2M and IoT applications which is constrained by budgets and power consumption. The data transfer rates of LPWAN are very low using low-bandwidth and less power consumption of the connected devices. The networks support the devices over a long coverage area than the traditional consumer mobile technologies. Technologies such as Bluetooth, ZigBee and Wi-Fi are better for consumer level but not for industrial and commercial applications. Hence, LPWAN is being used for smart cities and buildings, industrial applications, and transportation.

Smart cities address the future development of LPWAN technology. According to Infoholicâ€™s analyst, the LPWAN market is growing at a CAGR of 90.03% during the forecast period 2016-2022. New integrated approaches by the telecom players and software players are driving the market for new networking technologies. Also, the increase in gas and oil pipelines across the globe are fostering the growth of the market. The LPWAN market is divided into types, networks, end-user segmentation, technologies and geographical segmentation. Organizations mostly use private networks because fo the security issues and public networks are used by small organizations and start-ups.

The LPWAN market is analyzed by six regions-Americas, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and MEA. The growing number of smart cities projects in APAC and MEA region will drive the market in the near future.

One of the major trends in the market is to reach the customer expectations while making LPWAN technology as one of the important strategy. The majority of the projects are coming from the Western Europe and Asia-Pacific region as they are ready to consider it as the main strategy for transferring the data and improve the analysis of real-time information. Some of the vendors for LPWAN market are SIgFox, Semtech, Huawei, NWave, and Weightless.

This study covers and analyses “LPWAN market” globally, bringing out the valuable insights. The report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, a government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions based on it.

The evolution of the new telecom technology is bringing up the unimagined things to the imagination in the world. The growth of the connected devices such as smartphones and tablets is supporting the new technology evolution. In the 21st century, networking technology is making the life of the people, both enterprise and consumers easier and is set to be a heterogeneous platform. By 2022, more than 60 billion of connected devices will exist. The government initiatives, an increase in ICT spending and digitalization concept, demand from enterprises and the consumer is driving the demand for the networking technologies.

The LPWAN technology had offered lots of opportunities for enterprises ranging from large to SMEs, and even for the start-ups. The LPWAN market growth is dominated by Western Europe and APAC regions and with a solid growth from Americas.

The adoption of the LPWAN is in a very nascent stage as a lot of people don’t know about this technology. But, the market is expected to grow rapidly as a lot of industries are understanding the need of this networking technology. As for now, a lot of large enterprises are considering LPWAN as one of their strategy and objectives to reduce the transmission cost and get ROI. Also, they might look to go for strategic acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. Major players such as Semtech, NWave, Huawei, and Sigfox planning to create innovative products/services to support the market growth and small players are also showing more interest and supporting the same.

Regional Overlook:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Types:

LPWAN Devices Market

LPWAN Service Revenue

Networks:

Private Networks

Public Networks

End-user:

Agriculture

Industrial

Consumer

Infrastructure

Logistics

Utilities

Technologies Analysis:

SigFox (UNB)

LoRa Alliance

Weightless

Ingenu (On-ramp)

nWave

Key Players:

SigFox

Semtech Corp.

Nwave Technologies

On-Ramp (Ingenu) Inc.

Neul (Huawei) Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Bouygues Telecom

Qualcomm Inc.

Telefonica SA

Vodafone Group Plc

Actility

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L

Link Labs