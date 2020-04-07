HVAC Diffusers Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Key Industry Stratergies 2018 – 2025
Diffusers are employed in all HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems to control the air/water velocity and increase static pressure, thereby uniformly distributing the air in the desired direction. HVAC Diffusers fit into a huge array of end use sectors, such as commercial, residential, hospitals, pharmaceutical and others
The global HVAC Diffusers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on HVAC Diffusers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HVAC Diffusers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
TROX GmbH
Systemair AB
ROCCHEGGIANI SPA
Rentschler REVEN GmbH, Sersheim
Luwa Air Engineering AG
LTG AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Aldes Group
Alfa Mega Inc.
Ruskin Titus India Pvt. Limited
VENTECH
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Celling Mounted Type
Wall Mounted Type
Floor Mounted Type
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Aerospace & Marine
Others
