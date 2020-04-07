MIDDLE EAST HOMELAND SECURITY MARKET Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2016-2022

Summary:

Today, security has become a major issue worldwide mainly due to recent threats from various terrorist attacks, radical factions, and lone wolves. This is leading towards increased promotion and awareness of international security and preparedness. The security is becoming tight for a major reason of growing terrorism and technology advancements. Hence, there is a niche opportunity existing in the market which establishes a valid case for security. The emerging markets such as developments in robotics, nanotechnology and biotechnology are expected to significantly impact the security markets in the next three to four years.

Homeland Security includes border security for land, air, sea, critical infrastructure protection, cyber security and transportation security. According to the Infoholic, Homeland Security market in the Middle East will be having a CAGR of 14.56% during the forecasted period 2016–2022. The Homeland Security market is expected to grow due to the investments in multiple projects and recent developments such as the Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The advanced technologies, economic growth and investment in infrastructure development in the region are driving the market. The investments in infrastructure development include residential and commercial construction, transportation infrastructure, and public utilities.

Some of the players included in the report are Lockheed Martin Corp., BAE Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Raytheon Co. The Homeland Security market is segmented by departments and countries. The department includes Cybersecurity, Emergency Response, Mass Transit, Transportation Security, CBRN Security and CIP. The countries include UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Yemen, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, etc.

The study covers and analyses “Homeland Security Market in the Middle East”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report offers an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Homeland Security refers to the concept of a nation or region’s preparedness and response to incidents. The destruction of these vital assets could have serious effects on the economy and the social welfare of the nation. The disruption to these critical resources is expected to have a serious impact on the safety and security of the citizens. These vital assets are generally interdependent at multiple points thereby causing a negative impact on other assets of the same sector or across other sectors. The term Homeland Security refers to the public assets, the policies and the methods adopted to deter or prevent attacks against them. The government and the operators of assets face common type of threats. Hence, Homeland Security today is no more a luxury; but a practice driven by necessity by each and every country. The information and the solutions needed to counter these threats/vulnerabilities vary across the verticals, given the nature of the infrastructures and type of assets.

Organizations in Homeland Security space are trying to expand their offerings and scaling for multiple partnerships with local vendors in the region. They also collaborate and develop new solutions to cater to the market. Start-ups in the security space are truly revolutionary with smart systems to use technologies such as cloud and analytics to give real-time information.

Infoholic Research forecasts the Homeland Security market in the Middle East to grow at a CAGR of 15.46% during the period 2015-2022. The report covers Homeland Security market in terms of departments and countries & services. Further the report also analyzes ten country analysis. The report also covers market share, value chain analyzes, and market metrics such as drivers and restraints. In addition, it presents a competitive landscape and profiles of the key market participants.

Regional Overlook:

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Kuwait

Bahrain

Oman

Turkey

Yemen

Jordan

Israel

Departments:

Transportation Security

Cyber Security

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Emergency Response

Mass Transit Security

CBRN Security

Key Players:

BAE Systems Intelligence and Security

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Information Systems

Grant Thornton, LLP

Accenture Plc

IBM Corp.

Thales Group

Kaspersky Lab Inc.

McAfee

Smiths Detection

L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems

Westminster International Ltd.