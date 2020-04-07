Worldwide Trend of Mine Ventilation Equipment Market in Global Industry To 2025

Ventilation is among the most important functions in a mining operation. Since ventilation directly affects the health and safety of employees working underground, mine owners take the regulation of air flow through a mine very seriously. Factors that determine ventilation design include: the type of mine, its location, the regulations around how much ventilation is required (varies by jurisdiction), and the equipment being used.

The latter is especially important because a mine that uses diesel equipment will require more ventilation to dilute the diesel fumes than one that uses electric vehicles.

Globally, the mine ventilation equipment industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of mine ventilation equipment is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Howden, Epiroc and TLT-Turbo, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their mine ventilation equipment and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 30.89% Revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global mine ventilation equipment industry because of the lowest cost of labor and raw material.

The consumption of mine ventilation equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of mine ventilation equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of mine ventilation equipment is still promising.

The Mine Ventilation Equipment market was valued at 240 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 290 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mine Ventilation Equipment.

This report presents the worldwide Mine Ventilation Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Howden

Epiroc

TLT-Turbo

ABB

ABC Industries

Twin City FanBlower

New York Blower

Zitron

ABC Ventilation Systems

Clemcorp Australia

ECE-COGEMACOUSTIC

Sibenergomash-BKZ

Hurley Ventilation

Parag FansCooling Systems

Chicago Blower

Multi-Wing

Zibo Jinhe Fan

Spendrup FAN

Specialist Mechanical Engineers

Rotary Machine Equipment

AFS

Shandong China Coal

Mine Ventilation Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Fans & Blowers

Refrigeration & Cooling Systems

Heating

Others

Mine Ventilation Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Coal Mining

Metal Mining

Mine Ventilation Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Mine Ventilation Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Mine Ventilation Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Mine Ventilation Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mine Ventilation Equipment :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Mine Ventilation Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

