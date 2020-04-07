Worldwide Trend of Mine Ventilation Equipment Market in Global Industry To 2025
Ventilation is among the most important functions in a mining operation. Since ventilation directly affects the health and safety of employees working underground, mine owners take the regulation of air flow through a mine very seriously. Factors that determine ventilation design include: the type of mine, its location, the regulations around how much ventilation is required (varies by jurisdiction), and the equipment being used.
The latter is especially important because a mine that uses diesel equipment will require more ventilation to dilute the diesel fumes than one that uses electric vehicles.
Globally, the mine ventilation equipment industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of mine ventilation equipment is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Howden, Epiroc and TLT-Turbo, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their mine ventilation equipment and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 30.89% Revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global mine ventilation equipment industry because of the lowest cost of labor and raw material.
The consumption of mine ventilation equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of mine ventilation equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of mine ventilation equipment is still promising.
The Mine Ventilation Equipment market was valued at 240 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 290 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mine Ventilation Equipment.
This report presents the worldwide Mine Ventilation Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
