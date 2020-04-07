Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market examined in new market research report

The purpose of the report is to illustrate the state of the market of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), to present actual information about the volumes of production, exports, imports, consumption and the state of the market, the changes that took place in 2017, and also, to build a forecast for the growth of the industry in the medium term until 2026.

Market Insights:

This report analyzes the global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market in terms of type, subscriber, operational model, and geography. On the basis of type, the global MVNO market is segmented in to business MVNO, cellular M2M MVNO, discount MVNO, media/entertainment MVNO, retail MVNO, migrant MVNO, telecom MVNO, and others. The market is further segmented on the basis of operational model into service operator MVNO, reseller MVNO, and full MVNO. Similarly, on the basis of subscriber, the global MVNO market is classified into consumer MVNO and enterprise MVNO. The geographical distribution of the global MVNO market considered in this study encompasses regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Credence Research’s exclusive panel of leading global market industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer investment, acquisition, and developments within the global market research. It includes key topics such as global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies and recognizes the threats and possibilities within the industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global industry executives. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives’ attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry; in an effort to bridge this gap, Credence Research created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value chain of the global industry.

What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Executives from the global industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 55% of respondents projecting an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in 2017.

The report on the market of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) contains:

Analysis and forecast of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market dynamics;

Analysis of domestic production, market shares of the main market players;

Analysis of exports and imports;

Analysis of factors, leading the development of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market;

Assessment and forecast of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market development;

Financial and business profiles of the leading companies in the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) industry.

Scope

– Up to date working Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) data by major regions in the world, the forecast of planned capacity additions by 2026

– The annual breakdown of capital expenditure spending on proposed Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) for the period 2018 to 2026

– Planned Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) additions and capital expenditure spending by key countries and companies across the world

– Planned capital expenditure spending on new Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) projects by region, key countries, and companies

– Details of major planned Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) projects in the world up to 2026

