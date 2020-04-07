Natural Gas Generator Market is Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the period 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Natural Gas Generator Market – By Power Range (0-100 KVA, 101-350 KVA, 351-750 KVA, 750 KVA and above), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), By Phase (Single Phase, 3 Phase) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Natural Gas Generator Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Global Natural Gas Generator Market was totaled at USD 4,615.6 Million in 2017 and is expected to mask an CAGR of 8.0% to reach at a valuation of USD 8520.2 Million by the end of the projected period. The market of natural gas generator is expected to thrive on the back of rising environmental concerns among consumers. Additionally, government across the globe is encouraging consumers to adopt eco-friendly technologies such as natural gas generator. Further, rising adoption of natural gas generators in different industries such as oil & gas, telecom and others is escalating the growth of global natural gas generators market. Increasing infrastructure development in the emerging economies owing to rising urbanization the procurement of these are encouraging the adoption of natural gas generators for electrical power generation purposes, which in turn likely to drive the growth of global natural gas generator market in near future.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Natural Gas Generator Market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Power Range

– 0-100 KVA

– 101-350 KVA

– 351-750 KVA

– 750 KVA and above

By Application

– Commercial

– Residential

– Industrial

By Phase

– Single Phase

– 3 Phase

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Caterpillar

– Cummins

– Generac Power Systems, Inc.

– Kohler Co.

– HIMOINSA

– Doosan Corporation

– Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Natural Gas Generator Market

3. Global Natural Gas Generator Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Natural Gas Generator Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Natural Gas Generator Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Natural Gas Generator Market Segmentation Analysis, By Power Range

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Power Range

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Power Range

9.4. 0-100 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. 101-350 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. 351-750 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.7. 750 KVA and above Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Natural Gas Generator Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Natural Gas Generator Market Segmentation Analysis, By Phase

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Phase

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Phase

11.4. Single Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. 3 Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Power Range

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Power Range

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Power Range

12.2.1.4. 0-100 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. 101-350 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. 351-750 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.7. 750 KVA and above Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.2.2.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Phase

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Phase

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Phase

12.2.3.4. Single Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5. 3 Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Power Range

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Power Range

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Power Range

12.3.1.4. 0-100 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. 101-350 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. 351-750 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.7. 750 KVA and above Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By Application

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.3.2.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Phase

12.3.3.1. Introduction

12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Phase

12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Phase

12.3.3.4. Single Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. 3 Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Power Range

12.4.1.1. Introduction

12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Power Range

12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Power Range

12.4.1.4. 0-100 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.5. 101-350 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.6. 351-750 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.7. 750 KVA and above Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2. By Application

12.4.2.1. Introduction

12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.4.2.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.5. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3. By Phase

12.4.3.1. Introduction

12.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Phase

12.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Phase

12.4.3.4. Single Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.5. 3 Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1. By Power Range

12.5.1.1. Introduction

12.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Power Range

12.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Power Range

12.5.1.4. 0-100 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1.5. 101-350 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1.6. 351-750 KVA Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1.7. 750 KVA and above Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2. By Application

12.5.2.1. Introduction

12.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.5.2.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2.5. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.3. By Phase

12.5.3.1. Introduction

12.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Phase

12.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Phase

12.5.3.4. Single Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.3.5. 3 Phase Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.4. By Country

12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



