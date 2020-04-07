New report: Cosmetic Packaging Market opportunities and forecast assessment, 2018 – 2025

Global Research on cosmetic packaging market provides in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the global as well as regional cosmetic packaging market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the global and regional cosmetic packaging market over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of the global cosmetic packaging market. According to the report, the global cosmetic packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Cosmetic packaging contains two types of packaging such as primary and secondary packaging. Primary packaging covers cosmetic products and it is directly connected with products whereas, secondary packaging provides the external covering to the cosmetic containers. The main purpose of cosmetic packaging includes the enrichment of the looks of the products connected with the expansion of the shelf life of the products. Further, packaging also protects the products and easy to access for the vendors and the consumers.

Cosmetic Packaging Market: Key Segments Covered

By material type,

Glass

Paper

Plastic

PET

PP

PE

Others

Metal

Others (Ceramic)

By application type,

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make Up

Nail Care

By container type,

Jars

Tubes

Bottles

Pumps & Dispensers

Sachets

Others

By capacity,

< 50 ml

50 ml – 100 ml

100 ml – 150 ml

150 ml – 200 ml

>200 ml

By Geography,

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the global cosmetic packaging market with a share of over 30% followed by Europe and North America over the forecast period. The high market share is attributed to the high concentration of buyer as well as manufacturers of cosmetic packaging products in the region. Increasing awareness about the anti-aging products with booming e-commerce sector in the region has led to the rising sales of cosmetic products, henceforth increasing cosmetic packaging market over the forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Vietnam are projected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

The key players of the global cosmetic packaging market include Amcor Ltd (Australia), Rexam Plc. (U.K), Silgan Holding Inc. (U.S.), World Wide Packaging Llc (U.S.), Quadpack Group (Spain), Albea Group (France), Aptargroup Inc. (U.S.), Cosmopak U.S.A. Llc. (U.S.), HCP Packaging. (U.S.), LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd. (Taiwan), Gerresheimer (Germany), ABC Packaging (India), and Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)