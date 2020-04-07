New Tactics of Bunker Fuel Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Bunker Fuel Market by Type (Marine Gas Oil (MGO) and Residual Fuel Oil (RFO)), Commercial Distributor (Oil Majors, Large Independent, and Small Independent), and End User (Container, Bulk Carrier, Oil Tanker, General Cargo, Chemical Tanker, Fishing, Gas Tanker, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for BUNKER FUEL Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global bunker fuel market was valued at $137,215.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $273,050.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025. Bunker fuel is the fuel oil/gas delivered to the ships that are engaged in international navigation. The international navigation takes place via sea, coastal waters, and on waterways and inland lakes. In the marine industry, bunker fuel is classified in two major categories residual fuel oils and distillates. Marine distillate is divided into two categories, marine gas oil (MGO) and marine diesel oil (MDO). Marine gas oil is mostly used in small and highly rated diesel engines, which are found in many different ships. Residual fuel oil (HFO) is the high viscosity oil fuel. The most commonly used heavy fuels are IFO 180 and IFO 380.

Rise in offshore exploration & production (E&P) activity and increase in seaborne trade are the factors that drive the growth of the global bunker fuel market. In addition, IMO’s regulations of sulfur cap for marine fuels are also expected to drive the growth of the bunker fuel market. High investment cost involved in development of bunker fuel infrastructure and regulatory framework is anticipated to hamper the growth of the bunker fuel market.

The global bunker fuel market is segmented based on type, commercial distributors, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into MGO and RFO. Based on the commercial distributors, it is classified into oil majors, large independent, and small independent. Based on end user, it is classified into container, bulk carrier, oil tanker, general cargo, chemical tanker, fishing vessels, gas tanker, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed and profiled in this report are BP PLC, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Lukoil, Sinopec Group, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Chevron Corporation, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Total S.A., and Neste.

Key Benefits for Bunker Fuel Market:

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global bunker fuel market from 2017 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the global technical textile market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Bunker Fuel Key Market Segments:

By Type

– Marine Gas Oil (MGO)

– Residual Fuel Oil (RFO)

By Commercial Distributor

– Oil Majors

– Large Independent

– Small Independent

By End-User

– Container

– Bulk Carrier

– Oil Tanker

– General Cargo

– Chemical Tanker

– Fishing

– Gas Tanker

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.2.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.2. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. IMOs regulations of sulfur cap for marine fuels

3.4.1.2. Increasing offshore exploration activities

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Fuel reduction initiatives by the shipping community

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increasing oil and gas exploration activities

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Marine Gasoil (MGO)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Residual Fuel Oil

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTOR

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Oil Majors

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. Large Independent

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market share analysis, by country

5.4. Small Independent

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY END-USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Container

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market share analysis, by country

6.3. Bulk Carrier

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market share analysis, by country

6.4. Oil Tanker

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market share analysis, by country

6.5. General Cargo

6.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.2. Market share analysis, by country

6.6. Chemical Tanker

6.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.2. Market share analysis, by country

6.7. Fishing

6.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.2. Market share analysis, by country

6.8. Gas Tanker

6.8.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.2. Market share analysis, by country

6.9. Others

6.9.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.9.2. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by commercial distributor

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by end-user

7.2.5. Market share analysis, by country

7.2.6. U.S.

7.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by commercial distributor

7.2.6.3. Market size and forecast, by end-user

7.2.7. Canada

7.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by commercial distributor

7.2.7.3. Market size and forecast, by end-user

7.2.8. Mexico

7.2.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.8.2. Market size and forecast, by commercial distributor

7.2.8.3. Market size and forecast, by end-user

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by commercial distributor

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by end-user

7.3.5. Market share analysis, by country

7.3.6. UK

7.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by commercial distributor

7.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by end-user

Continue @…



