New Tactics of Ground Engaging Tools Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Ground Engaging Tools Market – By Product (Digging Tool, Bulldozing Tool, Loading Tool), By Application (Mining, Road and Bridge) and Global Region Market Size, Volume & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for GROUND ENGAGING TOOLS Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Rising Construction Activities & Sale of New Earth Moving Equipment ARE Likely to Foster the Ground Engaging Tools Market at 7.4% CAGR during 2019 & 2024. Global ground engaging tools market accounted for USD 1,040.7 Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 1,581.0 million in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% between 2019 and 2024. Growing government initiatives towards infrastructure development in emerging countries such as China and India are anticipated to drive the growth of the global ground engaging tools market over the upcoming years.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

– Digging Tools

– Bulldozing Tools

– Loading Tools

By Product

– Tips and Adaptors

– Ripper Tip

– Side Cutters

– Cutting Edges

– Grader Blades

– Base Edges & Wear Plates

– Protectors

– Others

By Application

– Mining & Quarries

– – – Gold Mining & Quarries

– – – Coal Mining & Quarries

– – – Silver Mining & Quarries

– – – Iron Core Mining & Quarries

– – – Oil Sands Mining & Quarries

– – – Copper Mining & Quarries

– – – Lithium Mining & Quarries

– – – Others

– Construction

– Agriculture

– Others

By End Use

– Wheel Loaders

Less than 20,000 KG

20,000 KG – 30,000 KG

30,000 KG – 60,000 KG

More than 60,000 KG

– Hydraulic Excavators

Under 100t

100t to 200t

200t to 400t

400t up

– Dozers

Less than 20,000 KG

20,000 KG – 50,000 KG

50,000 KG – 100,000 KG

More than 100,000 KG

– Motor Graders

Less than 10,000 KG

10,000 KG – 30,000 KG

More than 30,000 KG

– Others

The ground engaging tools market was dominated by construction and mining industry in previous years. However, agriculture, forestry, and dredging applications are also showcasing a potential growth opportunity for ground engaging tools market. In the past few years, dredging has emerged as a distinct industry and is being driven by the growing dredging requirements across the globe. The expansion of the dredging activities such as maintenance dredging, capital dredging, beach nourishment, land reclamation, shallow water dredging, and others are escalating the demand for ground engaging tools. Apart from dredging applications, the demand for G.E.T in forestry applications is anticipated to rise at a significant pace during the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for advanced machinery, increasing mechanization of farming operations, and technological advancements are driving the market growth of ground engaging tools in forestry applications.

The G.E.T. market report provides market analytics for major economies worldwide. Global G.E.T. market has been categorized into various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report also comprises of detailed market analysis of major countries.

Regional Markets

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– The Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Ground Engaging Tools Market

3. Global Ground Engaging Tools Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Ground Engaging Tools Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Ground Engaging Tools Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Ground Engaging Tools Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

10.3.1. Digging Tools Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.2. Bulldozing Tools Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.3. Loading Tools Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Ground Engaging Tools Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

11.3.1. Tips and Adaptors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2. Ripper Tip Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3. Side Cutters Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.4. Cutting Edges Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.5. Grader Blades Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.6. Base Edges & Wear Plates Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.7. Protectors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Ground Engaging Tools Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.3.1. Mining & Quarries Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.1. Gold Mining & Quarries

12.3.1.2. Coal Mining & Quarries

12.3.1.3. Silver Mining & Quarries

12.3.1.4. Iron Core Mining & Quarries

12.3.1.5. Oil Sands Mining & Quarries

12.3.1.6. Copper Mining & Quarries

12.3.1.7. Lithium Mining & Quarries

12.3.1.8. Others

12.3.2. Construction Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. Agriculture Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Global Ground Engaging Tools Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-use

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-use

13.3. BPS Analysis, By End-use

13.4. Wheel Loaders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. Less than 20,000 KG

13.4.2. 20,000 KG – 30,000 KG

13.4.3. 30,000 KG – 60,000 KG

13.4.4. More than 60,000 KG

13.5. Hydraulic Excavators Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.1. Under 100t

13.5.2. 100t to 200t

13.5.3. 200t to 400t

13.5.4. 400t up

13.6. Dozers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.1. Less than 20,000 KG

13.6.2. 20,000 KG – 50,000 KG

13.6.3. 50,000 KG – 100,000 KG

13.6.4. More than 100,000 KG

13.7. Motor Graders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.7.1. Less than 10,000 KG

13.7.2. 10,000 KG – 30,000 KG

13.7.3. More than 30,000 KG

13.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Type

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

14.2.1.3.1. Digging Tools Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.3.2. Bulldozing Tools Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.3.3. Loading Tools Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2. By Product

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

14.2.2.3.1. Tips and Adaptors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2.3.2. Ripper Tip Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2.3.3. Side Cutters Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2.3.4. Cutting Edges Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2.3.5. Grader Blades Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2.3.6. Base Edges & Wear Plates Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2.3.7. Protectors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2.3.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue @…



