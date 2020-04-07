New Tactics of North America Oil Storage Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “North America Oil Storage Market by Type (Crude Oil, Gasoline, Aviation Fuel, Naphtha, Diesel, Kerosene, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas), Material (Steel, Carbon Steel, and Fiber-reinforced Plastic), and Product Design (Open Top Tank, Fixed Roof Tank, Floating Roof Tank, and Others) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for NORTH AMERICA OIL STORAGE Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The North America oil storage market was valued at $667 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $931 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2023. The major factors that contribute towards the growth of the North America oil storage market include decline in crude oil prices, increase in need for mega refining hub, high degree of product containment, and rise in import facilities. However, decline in production & exploration activities and rise in inventory cost hamper the market growth. Conversely, the development of the strategic petroleum reserves segment and increase in oil demand are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The North America oil storage market is segmented on the basis of type, material, product design, and country. Based on product, the market is categorized into crude oil, gasoline, aviation fuel, naphtha, diesel, kerosene, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). By material, it is classified into steel, carbon steel, and fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP). Depending on product design, it is fragmented into open top tanks, fixed roof tanks, floating roof tank, and other storage tanks.

Country wise, the market is analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. market is further divided into five PADD regions, namely, PADD I, PADD II, PADD III, PADD IV, and PADD V. Canada further fragmented into Atlantic region, Central Canada, the West Coast, and the North, where the West Coast is subsegmented into the Prairie Provinces and other western regions.

Key market segments

By Type

– Crude Oil

– Gasoline

– Aviation Fuel

– Naphtha

– Diesel

– Kerosene

– Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

By Material

– Steel

– Carbon Steel

– Fiber-reinforced Plastic (FRP)

By Product Design

– Open Top Tanks

– Fixed Roof Tanks

– Floating Roof Tanks

– Other Storage Tanks

By Country

U.S.

– PADD I (East Coast)

– PADD II (Midwest)

– PADD III (Gulf Coast)

– PADD IV (Rocky Mountain)

– PADD V (West Coast)

Canada

– The Atlantic Region

– Central Canada

– The West Coast

– The Prairie Provinces

– Other Western Regions

The North

– Mexico

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Royal Vopak N.V.

– Kinder Morgan, Inc.

– Oiltanking GmbH (Marquard & Bahls)

– Buckeye Partners L.P.

– NuStar Energy L.P.

– International-Matex Tank Terminals, Inc.

– Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

– Energy Transfer Partners, LP.

– Odfjell SE

